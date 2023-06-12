Jessica Chastain's yellow dress and flowing cape bring all the drama to the Tonys red carpet as she attends Broadway's biggest night
Jessica Chastain's yellow dress and cape swish, sway, and slay as she stands out in the kind of outfit made for a Broadway star
Jessica Chastain's yellow dress and cape wow on the Tony Awards 2023 red carpet as she attends the ceremony, known as 'Broadway's biggest night', for the first time as a nominee.
After Jessica Chastain's 2023 Met Gala look, you may have been misguided into thinking she was a fan of monochrome. It's pretty clear from this stunning sunshine yellow look that the red-haired actor loves to wear bold colors.
Bold may be an understatement here as the bright shade wowed with its matching cape from the Italian fashion house Gucci. The dress features a fitted bodice and flowing skirt, with a matching cape, and a stunning necklace that's also by Gucci.
Long Knit Cape Dress $119/£79.99 | Zara
This stunning dress combines the glamour of a cape with the ease and comfort of a maxi dress. Ideal for any special occasions you have or dress it down with sandals for a chic summer evening look.
As Jessica Chastain’s 70s-inspired blue pantsuit recently proved - the star is known for bold fashion choices and reminds us how much we love dopamine dressing!
Just like Helen Mirren's neon pink cape, there's no missing Chastain on the red carpet of the illustrious Tony Awards. Although she's attended the ceremony before, this was her first year as a nominee.
The nomination for Best Actress (Play) was in recognition of her role as Nora Helmer in the Amy Herzog-adaption of A Doll’s House - which is based on the 1879 play of the same name.
A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain)
On the night, Chastain was pipped to the post by Jodie Comer, who took the award home for her role in Prima Facie.
Being nominated was, in itself, a huge moment for Chastain as she revealed in a really touching Instagram post.
"If I could tell that girl who yearly recorded the Tony Awards on her VHS that this would happen, it would have blown my world open," begins the post. "To tell her she’d be living in New York, performing in A Doll’s House, and nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress… It is a dream come true."
In light of that post, it seems extra fitting that she brought her mom Jerri Chastain along to the ceremony. Especially as she's been vocal throughout the years about the sacrifices her mother and grandmother made to help her fulfill her dreams.
Speaking recently on the Sunday Sitdown she opened up to Willuy Geist about where she came from and how much she appreciates her family's support.
"I think about my mom and my grandma and, and a lot of the women in my family and I, and I was very aware when I was a teenager what was lost for them and what they were unable to achieve," she said. "And I never wanted to be part of that. And I don't want any other woman to be a part of that. So, I'm very grateful to them for helping me on my way and I hope to pay it forward."
Aoife is Junior News Editor at woman&home.
She's an Irish journalist and writer with a background in creative writing, comedy, and TV production.
Formerly Aoife was a contributing writer at Bustle and her words can be found in the Metro, Huffpost, Delicious, Imperica, EVOKE and her poetry features in the Queer Life, Queer Love anthology.
Outside of work you might bump into her at a garden center, charity shop, yoga studio, lifting heavy weights, or (most likely) supping/eating some sort of delicious drink/meal.
