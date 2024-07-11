How much did Jeremy Clarkson pay for his farm and what is Diddly Squat worth now?

If you’ve binge-watched Clarkson’s Farm, you’ll know Jeremy Clarkson wasn’t bringing home the bacon initially. Having made just £144 after his first year of farming, viewers are curious about how much Diddly Squat Farm cost and how much it’s now worth.

When the Top Gear host announced that he was swapping BMWs for hay balers, fans were more than a little shocked.

However, it didn’t take long for audiences to fall in love with his smallholding and Clarkson’s Farm is now on its third series.

Though there is no rest for farmer manager Kaleb Cooper, the lovable Gerald Cooper and Jeremy’s long-suffering girlfriend Lisa Hogan, viewers can’t get enough of the antics down on Diddly Squat Farm.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

How much did Jeremy Clarkson pay for Diddly Squat farm?

Jeremy Clarkson has owned Diddly Squat Farm since 2008 and, according to the Daily Mail, he paid a staggering £4.45 million for it. When Jeremy purchased the 1000-acre Cotswolds farm, it was known as Curdle Hill Farm.

It wasn’t until 2019, when former farm manager Howard Pauling retired, that Clarkson decided to become a full-time farmer.

Speaking about his decision to make the surprising purchase, Jeremy wrote in The Times, "Land is a better investment than any bank can offer. The Government doesn't get any of my money when I die. And the price of the food that I grow can only go up."

In true Clarkson fashion, he added, "But there is another, much more important reason: I can now have a quad bike."

However, his expenditure didn’t end there. In the years following, the TV presenter has added a six-bedroom mansion to the farm.

For those that are curious, the lavish home boasts a basement cinema, games room, orangery, five bedrooms as well as a horse yard and a garage for his growing collection of quad bikes.

With Jeremy having also adding a lucrative farm shop and café amid the success of Clarkson's Farm, the renamed Diddly Squat Farm has rocketed in value.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

How much is Diddly Squat Farm worth?

Given that the farmstead is in the idyllic village of Chipping Norton and surrounded by the Cotswolds, it is no surprise that Jeremy's Diddly Squat Farm is worth millions. The Express estimates that the iconic farm could be worth around £12.5 million.

As Diddly Squat also has a thriving shop and café, that figure could be even higher - especially with the farm continuing to grow as a business.

Some reports state that the farm business now has £1.43 million in assets, which is a dramatic rise from just a few years ago.

It seems that Jeremey Clarkson isn’t retiring from farming any time soon either, as he explained, "I could sell the farm and earn far more from the interest than I do from growing bread and beer and vegetable oil.

"But I like having it and for very good reasons, there are no death duties on farmland. So my children like me having it too."

You can now stream all three seasons of Clarkson’s Farm on Prime Video.