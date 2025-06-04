“I went out to buy a handbag with my husband and came home with a herd of alpacas”

“When my husband suggested heading to Belfast for a spot of shopping and lunch, I nipped upstairs to pop some nice clothes on”, recalls Pamela Houston, 51. “I guess I should have known something was awry when he told my daughter, Poppy (then 15) and I to pick up our wellies on the way out of the house.”

“Little did we know, but his plan for our shopping day was to visit a nearby herd of alpacas with a view to buying one to keep our horse, Zara, company.

"Even once he announced his scheme, I still assumed it would be a 5-minute stop on the way to the shops. Three hours later, we were all still there, having completely fallen for these beautiful, friendly, gentle animals.

"The breeder told us it was unkind to take just one away, as they are herd animals. They put a group of 11 male alpacas together for us to choose from. It was impossible!

"Sebastian was not as handsome as the others, but he was such a character. Humphrey was his best friend, so he had to come too. Then there was super affectionate Wilbur, Ralphie who looked like a reindeer and gorgeous but grumpy Albert.

"Before we knew it, we’d bought all 11 and high-tailed it home to get working on converting the 5-acre field where Zara lived to an alpaca-friendly area with suitable fences and shelter."

Bringing the herd home

Pamela and Peter with two of their alpacas (Image credit: Cranfield Alpacas)

"Once Peter had completed an alpaca husbandry course, the herd of 11 arrived a couple of weeks later, in summer 2019. Zara was over the moon to have some friends in her paddock, and the Alpacas adopted her as one of their own.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Initially, we couldn’t tell the boys apart, but soon their personalities shone through, and we got to know all their individual, curious quirks.

"It was at a small Christmas alpaca event for friends and neighbours in our barn that someone first asked if we’d thought about walking them.

"We live in an area of outstanding natural beauty just below the Mourne mountains in County Down, Northern Ireland, near Carlingford Lough and Cranfield beach, so, as the weather improved in Spring 2020, we started doing just that, purely for our own enjoyment."

Walking the alpacas

"It took a while to train the herd to walk on the harness and not to be scared of cars or the sea, but with little else to do during the Covid-19 lockdown, it soon became a regular outing for Peter, Poppy and me.

"Shortly afterwards, a family of tourists turned up and asked if they could join us.

"As word spread of the alpaca walks, we suddenly became inundated with visitors, so we started doing a few organised outings and charging a small fee for people to take an alpaca each on the two-mile stroll.

"My Mum was unwell, so as the walks started taking off, later in 2020, I decided to resign from my CEO role and set up Cranfield Alpacas.

"I remember a friend commenting, 'You’re leaving your job to walk alpacas on the beach?!' I think they thought I was crazy, but it’s been the best life decision, and I was delighted when we were recognised as Northern Ireland’s Best Tourist Experience (Small) in the 2022 Tourism Northern Ireland Giant Spirit Awards."

Alpaca adorers

(Image credit: Cranfield Alpacas)

"Alpacas are surprisingly easy to look after, and my husband and I split the roles between us. Peter still works full-time, but he covers more of the manure clearing and injections while I do more of the feeding and walks. We’re open every day over the summer months and then holidays and weekends for the rest of the year.

"Guests of all ages adore the boys, but I particularly love how the herd can convert ‘cool’ teens into fans. They’re always the last to leave the field after taking multiple selfies, and Albert is now apparently a TikTok sensation.

"The walks have become like a buffet as the alpacas eat everything from dandelions to seaweed.

"They’re so well trained that the minute I hear a car, I simply have to say 'step-in' and they all obediently move to the verge to let the car past. Lots of drivers can’t quite believe what they are seeing as they pass our somewhat unusual crew being led to the beach on leads."

Walking therapy

"Walking the herd is like my therapy. It’s so peaceful, and I love being outside in nature and seeing the joy it gives to our visitors.

"I still do some business consultancy on the side, but I wouldn’t be without the daily dose of fun with 'my boys.'

"As I head down to feed them every morning, they often sidle over and lean in for a snuggle or make their odd little alpaca hum in response to my chit-chat.

"They’ve completely won my heart, and I’ve never regretted our impulse purchase for a moment. Forget being a ‘cat lady’ – I’m a fully signed up mad alpaca lady now!"