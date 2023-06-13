Jennifer Lopez's glam £119 clutch bag is the cocktail dress accessory we all need

Jennifer Lopez went for a refreshingly affordable purse for her latest public appearance, stepping out with a £119 black clutch to attend the world premiere of The Flash on Monday evening.

Jennifer Lopez may be a multi-millionaire, but that doesn't mean she always has to splash the cash on every piece of her wardrobe.

The US singer looked stunning as usual on Monday evening, stepping out in a Gucci black and beige dress to attend the world premiere of The Flash with husband Ben Affleck.

Her pumps were also from the Italian luxury brand, while her jewelry hailed from Le Vian and Daniela Villegas. The stunning gown featured a black bodice with a plunging zipped neckline and a high collar, which contrasted beautifully with a maxi tan skirt that bloomed into a sweeping train.

It was Jennifer's black clutch bag from Kurt Geiger London, however, that truly stole the show. Fans were quick to notice that the 53-year-old was holding the Party Eagle Clutch Drench, which, at a retail price of £119, is significantly less pricey than the majority of the Hustler star's handbags.

Party Eagle Clutch Drench £119| Kurt Geiger London The Party Eagle Clutch Drench is made from flexible panelled perspex. The black metal Eagle head features jet black crystals and black bead eyes on the front flap.



The official Kurt Geiger Instagram even acknowledged the choice, writing, "Absolutely stunning. Our Party Eagle Drench Clutch looks iconic on you", on J-Lo's photos from the event on social media.

The exciting appearance comes just a couple of weeks after Jennifer Lopez's $76 bag sparked a frenzy online, as Boho lovers everywhere flocked to snap up the mid-priced purse.

The Halftime star also tied her caramel locks into a high ponytail, proving that updo hair-up styles don't need to be complicated to look chic.

Ben looked equally dapper, complimenting his A-list wife's outfit with a classic black suit and polished dress shoes.

The couple married in a lavish ceremony last summer, having rekindled their romance after nearly 20 years apart.

Speaking about her reunion with Ben in 2022, Jennifer said that being more mature has given them certainty in their relationship.

"I think now that we’re older, we realize, it’s much more clear, because even in Then when we felt that way, now we know. Now, we know," she told DJ Zane Lowe. "And there is no questions and there is no kind of like, ‘Well, let’s see how this goes.’ Like, ‘Nope, it’s me and you. That’s it. All the way, till the end. That’s it. It’s going to be us.'"