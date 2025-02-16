Jennifer Garner's best looks over the years, from red carpet glamour to chic daytime style

Jennifer Garner has been one of our favourite actresses for decades - and it's easy to fall for her charms.

Whether she's making us swoon in successful romcoms like 13 Going on 30 or proving she's got plenty of tough edge in films like Peppermint, she's a versatile talent.

And that versatility extends to her fashion choices. From classic glamour to unexpected risks, she's contributed her fair share of the best red carpet looks of all time.

Let's look at some of the best.

Jennifer Garner's best looks over the years

2013 Golden Globes

Jennifer Garner joined her then-husband, Ben Affleck, for the 2013 Golden Globes, and while it was Ben who was nominated for his movie Argo, it was Jennifer who stole the show in this sparkling red gown.

The beaded, strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline was a creation from the legendary Vivienne Westwood Couture, and Jennifer let the dress do most of the work, keeping her accessories to just a pair of chunky dangling earrings.

Save the Children gala, 2019

For a good cause - the Save the Children's Centennial Celebration gala, Jennifer Garner made sure to bring her very brightest star power.

Looking every inch the Hollywood goddess, she channelled icons like Rita Hayworth with her wavy tresses, and her stunning, pale blue pleated silk chiffon gown (by designer J.Mendel) was classic, elegant glamour.

Bringing a touch of modernity to the glam look, Jennifer added a matching pop of blue to her eyes while keeping the rest of her makeup relatively neutral.

2014 Academy Awards

The 13 Going on 30 actress evoked a different chapter of American history as she attended the 2014 Oscars, giving an updated, elevated take on the flapper.

Jennifer's dazzling metallic, beaded, 1920s fringe dress - designed by the great Oscar de la Renta - included several tiers on the long skirt, giving the dress plenty of movement and sparkle.

2003 Emmys

There is just one word for Jennifer Garner's timeless look at the 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards: wow.

Wearing a slinky, silky champagne-coloured floor-length gown, Jennifer's decolletage was subtly on show, but never overtly. It was a subtle way of serving a sultry look, and it's arguably one of the best looks we've ever seen on the Emmys red carpet.

Jennifer was nominated that year for her work in the show Alias, but while she lost the award to Edie Falco of The Sopranos, this look most definitely won the night.

Baby2Baby Gala 2017

Wearing Roland Mouret for the 2017 Baby2Baby gala - a charity helping children and mothers living in poverty - Jennifer Garner proved the power of simplicity.

With a monochromatic white look, her floor-sweeping dress with cape sleeves and a subtle slit in the thigh was a masterclass in looking sophisticated while keeping things appropriate for the occasion.

Argo premiere, 2013

The Catch and Release star was on hand to support her husband at the time, Ben Affleck, when he debuted his Oscar-winning film, Argo.

However, Jennifer nearly stole all the attention in this bombshell look.

Proving that red on the red carpet will always be a standout, Jennifer switched up her typical style - opting for more classic, subtle styles - for this figure-hugging, waist-cinching, silhouette-enhancing Monique Lhuillier dress.

The red leather panels contoured her figure for a bold look, but she expertly kept things from feeling OTT, keeping her styling more simple, including teased, loose waves and soft makeup.

2013 Oscars

For the 2013 Academy Awards, the Elektra actress looked radiant in a custom Gucci.

A perfect shade for her fair complexion and brunette tresses, the aubergine-purple fitted column gown was simple on the front - giving her a sleek, slender silhouette - and included a touch of drama with ruffles at the back.

The subtle sweetheart neckline and bandeau style allowed Jen's jewels to really stand out - she was reportedly wearing a staggering $2.5 million worth of Neil Lane jewellery on the night.

2004 Emmys

Jennifer Garner looked like she was ready to walk down the aisle when she walked the red carpet of the 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The star wore a gorgeous drop-waist, lacy, layered white Oscar de la Renta dress, with a black ribbon tied around the waist.

With a neat updo and a pair of diamond earrings, her look was effortlessly feminine and classic.

The Adam Project premiere, 2022

Jennifer Garner switched her traditional style for the premiere of The Adam Project in 2022 - and it transformed her more glamorous, Hollywood look for something sleek and high fashion.

Ditching the more flirty dresses and wavy locks, Jennifer pulled off a perfect mix of masculine and feminine with a high neck dress by Alexandre Vauthier.

The halter gown neck had an almost futuristic feel and allowed her to show off her arms. The look was kept clean and unfussy - with minimal jewellery and her hair scraped up and away from the high neck.

2022 Oscars

Jennifer Garner is not afraid of colour - in fact, she has made various shades of red her signature style.

For the 2022 Academy Awards, she once again relied on her go-to hue and looked utterly radiant in a cherry red, off-the-shoulder Brandon Maxwell gown.

With just the subtlest hint of a plunging neckline, and her hair worn loose and relaxed at her shoulders, it was a masterclass in proving you don't have to do too much or reveal too much to look like a bombshell.

The Met Gala, 2007

Jennifer Garner has only attended the iconic Met Gala one time - but what an impression she made in her epic Valentino dress.

Attending the 2007 gala - which had the theme, Poiret: King of Fashion - Jennifer attended on the arm of Valentino himself. And for the occasion, she wore a strapless, silky dress with a dramatic cascading train from the fashion house.

"I went to the Met ball exactly one time," Jennifer explained to Vogue in an episode of its Beauty Secrets series. "I found it a little scary so I haven't been back."

Well, when you get it so right the first time, you don't have to go back and try again.

Miracles from Heaven premiere, 2016

For the premiere of her movie, Miracles from Heaven, Jennifer Garner kept things fresh, youthful and flirty in a floaty midi dress.

The dress - an Oscar de la Renta masterpiece - included pink and black floral lace with beaded embroidery. The strapless dress along with the shin-grazing hemline gave this a younger, lighter feel than a typical gown, and she matched this vibe with her half-up, half-down hairstyle and natural looking makeup.

Fashion Los Angeles Awards, 2024

For the eighth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in 2024, Jennifer Garner looked every inch the movie star in a playful colour-block dress.

Wearing Rosie Assoulin, Jennifer opted for an off-the-shoulder dress from the Spring 2024 collection.

The clever use of colour blocking - with a soft blue corseted top moving into a maroon, column skirt - elongated the actress and gave the dress more shape than if it was one colour.

Rockout Knockout, 2023

In 2023, Jennifer Garner lent a touch of her Hollywood sparkle to a charity event raising funds for cancer research and a specialist hospital.

Not wanting to over-shadow the important work of the night, she managed to bring a touch of glamour while still keeping things subtle and simple.

She opted for a corseted white midi dress from Alexander McQueen, giving the look a breezy, retro vibe with an off-the-shoulder detail and pockets.

Oscars 2004

At the 2004 Academy Awards, Jennifer Garner wasn't afraid of embracing a pop of colour.

Wearing an elaborate, off-the-shoulder coral number with flashes of brighter orange in the train, Jennifer's dress was actually a reworked look from the Valentino archives.

Working with the man himself, they repurposed a style from the 1970s, and Valentino is quoted as saying he "lost count of the amount of silk chiffon it took."

There was reportedly 15 yards of taffeta involved and it took more than 300 hours to create.

Street style, 2023

Wondering how to build a capsule wardrobe that can keep you looking chic and sophisticated whatever the occasion? Look to Jennifer Garner's 2023 daywear.

Masterfully achieving a tonal look made entirely of wardrobe staples, Jennifer was spotted leaving an episode of The View in New York City wearing a form-fitting rib-knit turtleneck jumper in a light grey paired with a darker, heathered grey A-line mini skirt.

Golden Globes After Party, 2010

For the 2010 Golden Globes After Party, Jennifer Garner amped up the vamp.

Wearing a figure-hugging Versace gown with an asymmetrical neckline and sequins, the 30 Going on 30 star embodied Hollywood star power. Keeping with the sultry style of the dress, Jennifer styled her hair with a swept up do and statement diamond earrings.

Stranger Things West End premiere, 2023

Who needs a gown and all that work to look striking on the red carpet? Jennifer Garner attended the West End premiere of the Stranger Things theatrical event exuding quiet luxury in some style basics that looked anything but basic.

Wearing a classic black jumper, a pair of well tailored trousers and a black belt with a flash of gold in the buckle, Jennifer's dressed down look felt elevated and easy to replicate.

Street style, 2023

What Jennifer Garner's look gets so right is her understanding that you don't need to overdo it. She built this gorgeous outfit around one statement piece - her Valentino, floral midi skirt.

The pop of colour against a timeless white button-down shirt makes this a perfect choice for everything from a day at the office to date night.

Power suit at a Party Down screening in LA, 2023

plainMastering a perfect day-to-night transitional style, Jennifer Garner proved the power of a well-fitting, timeless suit while attending the premiere of her TV series, Party Down.

The actress wore a white blazer, featuring a single black button paired with a plan white white T-shirt underneath. Completing the monochromatic look, she wore a pair of white tapered trousers, cinched at the waist and finished with a black leather belt.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2018

We've seen Jennifer Garner favour a lot of red on the red carpets, so when she attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, the royal blue made a statement.

The rich, vibrant hue complemented her brunette locks and fair complexion perfectly.

The pleated dress - designed by Atelier Versace - featured a cinched waist, a fitted bodice and a sweeping train and cape. Regal glamour.

Trainers on the red carpet, 2023

When Jennifer Garner walked the red carpet for her Netflix movie, The Family Switch, in 2023, she wore something that felt quintessentially her.

In recent years, she had favoured more relaxed clothes when out and about, so the light and playful mini dress with a ruffled hemline skirt was a more relaxed twist on red carpet dressing. Then to cap it off, she ditched the heels for a pair of comfortable trainers.

Proof that you can mix and match styles for a high-low look that feels congruous.

GQ Man of the Year Awards, 2006

Nearly two decades ago, and Jennifer Garner still looks basically the same. While the actress has barely aged a day, what has changed is her style.

We likely won't see her rocking such a daring mini again, but we love the style tips that can be learnt from this flirtatious look. If you're going to go for a minidress, that should be the statement maker.

Jennifer keeps the accessorising to a minimum, and matches the party girl feel of the dress with teased, tousled hair.

The Tribes Of Palos Verdes premiere, 2017

If you've been looking to find a way to wear velvet in a way that doesn't feel too Christmas specific, Jennifer Garner's 2017 look nailed it.

Wearing Johanna Ortiz, the actress wore a deep, wine red velvet dress with an asymmetrical neckline. With one shoulder bare and an asymmetrical hem, this dress has enough versatility to not feel too festive.

2016 Oscars

The 2016 Oscars red carpet - while always an important showcase - had some extra pressure for Jennifer Garner. It would be the first time she walked a red carpet since splitting from ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Fortunately, she rose to the occasion in the most jaw-dropping, custom Versace gown.

The black dress was far from basic, featuring an asymmetrical neckline, a half-embellished, sparkling bodice and a draped skirt.

2003 Golden Globes

Jennifer Garner brought a touch of Old Hollywood to the 2003 Golden Globes.

Looking elegant in a classic black and white palette, the Valentine's Day star wore an understated black Ralph Lauren dress with a plunging neckline. Evoking something of a modern day Audrey Hepburn, Jennifer's classic LBD was accessorised with a pearl choker and pearl necklace.

Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment, 2021

With a flowing cape and thigh high leather boots, it's fair to say Jennifer Garner looked positively super while attending the Hollywood Reporter's 2021 Women in Entertainment event.

Even Wonder Woman would've been jealous of Jennifer's Jimmy Choo tan leather boots which extended all the way up her thigh, meeting the hem of her Lanvin navy dress and matching cape sleeves.

Pink Party, 2014

While hosting a Pink Party in 2014 - designed to raise funds and awareness for a women's cancer charity - Jennifer took the theme very literally and gave us a perfect example of dopamine dressing.

Ditching muted tones for all-over hot pink, she wore a ruffled peplum top and matching knee-length skirt, both from Dior.

Suited and booted, 2023

We love Jennifer Garner's take on incorporating different trends in one look - here nailing both a menswear inspired style plus experimenting with the oversized silhouette.

Wearing a classic menswear print - a grey checked suit - Jennifer gave it more modern styling by pairing a slouchy, slightly-too-big blazer, worn loose over a scoop-neck white tee, with wide-legged matching trousers.

The belt and the turned-up hem revealing a peek at her pumps stop this look from overwhelming her frame.

New York street style, 2023

An all-American girl like Jennifer Garner gave an inspired twist on another all-American icon in 2023, channelling Jackie Kennedy's signature tweed suit with a fresh twist.

While out and about in NYC, the Pearl Harbour star wore a black and white tweed set speckled with hints of pink and green.

Finished with a crisp white collared neckline and matching cuffed sleeves, her look is great for a businesswoman who still wants a hint of fun and personality in their style.

Daredevil premiere, 2003

Jennifer Garner attended the 2003 premiere of Daredevil, the film in which she starred alongside the man who would become her husband (and then ex-husband), Ben Affleck.

Walking the red carpet oozing power and confidence, Jennifer wore a more risqué style than what we've now come to expect from the actress. In an ivory, off-white colour, the clingy 'naked' style dress featured subtle embroidery and a chunky, sweeping hem.

Save the Children gala, 2017

Jennifer Garner's 2017 outfit for a Save the Children gala was a high-concept masterclass.

The dress, strapless with a sequined bodice that flared out into an explosion of fringe, was full of 1920s charm. And the cape - a one-button, Tuxedo cape dress from Givenchy - was an inspired take on menswear.

With her long, honeyed locks down by her shoulders, the look somehow felt both incredibly sophisticated and uncomplicated. It demonstrates the power of picking well-tailored, statement-making pieces and letting them do all the work.