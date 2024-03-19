Jasmine Harman looks beautiful in jewel-toned swimsuits as she shares video about normalising real bodies

Jasmine Harman looked incredible as she posed in jewel-toned swimsuits for an Instagram post about loving her body.

Jasmine Harman looked beautiful in a recent video on social media as she shared behind-the-scene videos of herself in two lovely swimsuits.

In the video, the A Place In The Sun presenter seemed to be wearing pieces from the best swimsuit brands that supported her perfectly and complemented her amazing figure. The caption of the post revealed that she wouldn't have always felt so beautiful in a swimsuit, and in fact it's only as she has gotten older that she cares less about what other people think about her body.

Penning the empowering caption, Jasmine wrote, "Confidence is a state of mind. Although I have been out of my exercise routine and gained around a stone in weight since this time last year, I knew I had this filming to do which required me to be in a swimsuit."



She added that she had gained a little weight but was much better at accepting her body as it is.

"Some extra lumps and bumps. Some extra rolls around my tummy. Honestly, I feel like the older I get, the less I give a hoot what anyone thinks and the more I accept myself," she said.



"That’s not to say I don’t have my own body anxieties, but I figure the best thing we can do is normalise seeing different bodies on social media," she said.

"The things I do for my job!! LOL! It looks sunny but 14° was pretty darn cold. Although I have to admit it has its perks!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans rushed to compliment Jasmine and add that they loved how candid she was in the post.

"You look absolutely fabulous Jasmine! So much respect for you. Thanks for sharing, and normalising a positive body image on social media. You are the picture of good health and your own positivity shines through and is nothing less than inspirational," said one commenter.

"You look lovely…..and I’m sure you’ve made lots of people (including me!) feel better about themselves," said another.

"Well I just LOVE the way you look. Normalising the average woman. Do not think negatively your body is awesome," a third added.

As swimsuit season approaches, now is a great time to invest in some of the best swimwear for women over 50. There are so many brands with various different price points that are built to sculpt and smooth and compliment every shape and figure and nail the summer-ready look. Opting for jewel tones and high-quality fabrics like the costumes worn by Jasmine Harman is sure to boost your confidence this summer.