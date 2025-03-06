How to watch Towards Zero from anywhere - stream the Agatha Christie series online

Tennis, scandal and murder come together deliciously in Towards Zero, a slick adaptation of an Agatha Christie classic - and if you're wondering how to tune in, here's how.

Set in 1936 England, BBC One series Towards Zero follows the tangled life of British celebrity tennis star Nevile Strange (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) and his ex-wife Audrey (Ella Lily Hyland). In the aftermath of their scandalous divorce, the pair make the ill-informed decision to spend a summer together at Gull's Point - the coastal estate of Nevile's aunt, Lady Tressilian (Anjelica Huston).

With unfinished business in the air and Nevile’s new wife Kay (Mimi Keene) in tow, there's also a plethora of interesting and colourful characters in the background with the ability to create chaos - and it's not long until there's a murder. If you want to know how to tune in watch the toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction unravel, we share how to watch Towards Zero online and from anywhere.

How to watch Towards Zero in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch Towards Zero, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch each episode as it lands every Sunday on BBC One at 9pm from March 2.

If you don't want to wait for each episode as it arrives on BBC One, all episodes are currently available on BBC iPlayer for you to watch all at once.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account. If you want to watch other popular British TV shows on iPlayer, series' such as Call The Midwife and Death in Paradise are also available on the streaming service in their entirety.

Towards Zero | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

How to watch Towards Zero from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Towards Zero airs but don't want to wait a single moment to tune into the tantalising action, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy each of the episodes on BBC iPlayer, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Speaking about what makes Towards Zero an unmissable show, Nevile actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen says, "There is something about this one that makes it feel very distinctive. With Agatha Christie, you’re always going to have a certain formula and that’s what makes her work so popular.

That’s very much at the heart of what we’re making, but there’s something about the way our story unfolds that makes it incredibly unique."