How to watch Towards Zero from anywhere - stream the Agatha Christie series online
Tennis, scandal and murder come together deliciously in this slick adaptation of an Agatha Christie classic
Tennis, scandal and murder come together deliciously in Towards Zero, a slick adaptation of an Agatha Christie classic - and if you're wondering how to tune in, here's how.
Set in 1936 England, BBC One series Towards Zero follows the tangled life of British celebrity tennis star Nevile Strange (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) and his ex-wife Audrey (Ella Lily Hyland). In the aftermath of their scandalous divorce, the pair make the ill-informed decision to spend a summer together at Gull's Point - the coastal estate of Nevile's aunt, Lady Tressilian (Anjelica Huston).
With unfinished business in the air and Nevile’s new wife Kay (Mimi Keene) in tow, there's also a plethora of interesting and colourful characters in the background with the ability to create chaos - and it's not long until there's a murder. If you want to know how to tune in watch the toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction unravel, we share how to watch Towards Zero online and from anywhere.
How to watch Towards Zero in the UK
If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch Towards Zero, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch each episode as it lands every Sunday on BBC One at 9pm from March 2.
If you don't want to wait for each episode as it arrives on BBC One, all episodes are currently available on BBC iPlayer for you to watch all at once.
BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account. If you want to watch other popular British TV shows on iPlayer, series' such as Call The Midwife and Death in Paradise are also available on the streaming service in their entirety.
How to watch Towards Zero from anywhere in the world
If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Towards Zero airs but don't want to wait a single moment to tune into the tantalising action, there's no need to worry.
You can still enjoy each of the episodes on BBC iPlayer, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.
Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."
Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.
If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:
- Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.
- Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.
- With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Towards Zero on BBC iPlayer for free.
Speaking about what makes Towards Zero an unmissable show, Nevile actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen says, "There is something about this one that makes it feel very distinctive. With Agatha Christie, you’re always going to have a certain formula and that’s what makes her work so popular.
That’s very much at the heart of what we’re making, but there’s something about the way our story unfolds that makes it incredibly unique."
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
