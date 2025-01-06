Call The Midwife is back for a fourteenth season, and its global audience of dedicated fans don't want to miss a single moment and there's no need to - here's how to watch the show from anywhere.

Hot on the heels of the heart warming Call The Midwife Christmas special comes the highly anticipated season 14 of the enduring show, along with a brand new decade as the series heads into Poplar life in 1970. Audiences continue to be inspired by the work of the nuns and midwives of mid-century East London and the carousel of excellent weekly guest stars bringing the stories to life, as the series' light still shines brightly into its fourteenth outing.

Fans hoping to find out whether original midwife Trixie is still with Matthew after finally finding love only for it to seemingly be shattered in season 13, can catch up on her troubled love life in season 14 - and hope to see a return of Trixie's brother, Geoffrey, who has made a recent fabulous addition to the series. To make sure you don't miss a single minute of the latest outing, we share how to watch Call The Midwife from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Call The Midwife season 14 in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch Call The Midwife season 14, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch each episode as it lands every Sunday at 8pm. If you miss an episode, they'll be made available for catch up on BBC iPlayer on-demand shortly after broadcast.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account. If you want to re-familiarise yourself with Call The Midwife storylines from days gone by, all 13 seasons and every Christmas special are currently available to watch for free on iPlayer on demand.

How to watch Call The Midwife season 14 from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Call The Midwife season 14 airs but don't want to wait a single moment to see what's in store for Fred Buckle, Violet, Sister Monica Joan and all of your favourites, there's no need to worry. You can still enjoy each of the nostalgic episodes on offer, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Call The Midwife season 14 on BBC iPlayer for free.

Although fans are delighted to find out Trixie was returning for the series, actress Helen George has remained fairly tight-lipped about what's in store for her character. "It’s bigger than ever," she said of season 14 in conversation with Virgin Radio, adding "And I guess it’s quite a return for Trixie, because she’s coming back sans-husband, so that’s an interesting twist."

Helen explained that despite rumours she was leaving the show for good, that was never her plan and she knew Trixie was always going to come back. "It’s really nice being back with the girls and being back with the ladies at Nonnatus House," she said of filming the latest season, concluding, "Trixie has been brought back into the fold, which is really fun, and where she kind of sits best, I think."