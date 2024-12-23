How to watch the Call The Midwife Christmas special 2024 from anywhere

Call The Midwife is a remarkable drama at any time of the year, but the Christmas special is the best dose of festive nostalgia there is. Here's how to tune in to the festive episode no matter where you are.

Since landing quietly on our screens in 2012, Call The Midwife has captured the hearts of audiences around the world, and has an enormous fanbase who can't wait to tune into every moment. Based on the real-life memoirs of former district nurse and midwife, Jennifer Worth, the series is not only one of the most nostalgic, but one of the most feminist shows on TV - it puts historical and cultural women's issues front and centre, all with the most memorable weekly guest stars.

There's also no age barriers in the series, with everyone from fan favourite Trixie to beloved Sister Monica Joan getting their time to shine. The creators always go all out for the Christmas special, always ensuring an emotional storyline but plenty of community spirit and festive cheer - this year there's double the joy, with Christmas specials on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. As the absolute highlight of the Christmas schedule, you won't want to miss either special, and we reveal how you can watch them from anywhere.

How to watch the Call The Midwife Christmas special 2024 in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch the Call The Midwife Christmas special, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch the first episode when it airs on Christmas Day at 8pm, and part two when it airs on Boxing Day at 7.30pm. If you miss either episode, they'll be made available for catch up on BBC iPlayer on-demand shortly after broadcast.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account. If you want to re-familiarise yourself with Call The Midwife storylines from days gone by, all 13 seasons and every Christmas special are currently available to watch for free on iPlayer on demand.

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

How to watch the Call The Midwife Christmas special 2024 from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when the Call The Midwife Christmas special episodes air but don't want to wait a single moment to see what's in store for the darling midwives and residents of Poplar, there's no need to worry. You can still enjoy each of the six magical episodes on offer, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light, even if you're not there.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch the Call The Midwife Christmas special on BBC iPlayer.

Find yourself transported to Christmas 1969 where the Nonnatus midwives are as busy as ever. The funfair comes to Poplar, breaking up with frosty landscape with colour and excitement. However, unwanted visitors are around the corner, including including influenza and the Hong Kong flu...

As Poplar also prepares for a carol concert, the neighbourhood hears that an escaped prisoner is on the loose and could be in the local area. Trixie pay a fleeting visit to Nonnatus House and is delighted to see her brother Geoffrey, and Miss Higgins has her grandson Harry to stay.

Violet hosts a mince pie competition but the Buckles’ preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into turmoil. Prepare to sit down, get comfortable, and watch the events unfold in what will be one of the best shows on TV over the festive period.