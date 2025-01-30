How to watch Death in Paradise season 14 from anywhere

Worried you'll miss out on Death in Paradise season 14? There's absolutely no need to, as we share how you can watch the show from anywhere.

There's nothing better than a cosy crime drama, and Death in Paradise absolutely nails the right formula to keep viewers coming back again and again. Now into its fourteenth season, the release date for the latest instalment is set for Friday, January 31 at 9pm. There will be eight episodes to enjoy, and dedicated viewers will want to tune in and watch DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) as he gets to grips with life - and crime - on the island.

In the same way some fans were worried about how to watch fellow unmissable dramas Call The Midwife and Vera season 14, some fear missing out on the all-new season 14 of Death in Paradise too. There's definitely no need to, and we can tell you just how to watch the series from anywhere.

How to watch Death in Paradise season 14 in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch Death in Paradise season 14, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch each episode as it lands every Friday at 9pm. If you miss an episode, they'll be made available for catch up on BBC iPlayer on-demand shortly after broadcast.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account. If you want to re-familiarise yourself with Death in Paradise storylines from days gone by, all 13 seasons and extras are currently available to watch for free on iPlayer on demand.

How to watch Death in Paradise from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Death in Paradise season 14 airs but don't want to wait a single moment to see Mervin find out more about his mother's life, and find out whether Officer Dwayne Myers will return after leaving to spend time with his father during the Christmas special, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy each of the episodes on offer, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Death in Paradise season 14 on BBC iPlayer for free.

Actor Don Gilet is delighted to be joining such an iconic show, revealing, "From the time I was seen for the part and subsequently offered the part, it really has been, I don't like to use those terms loosely, but a roller coaster is really what it's like. It's just like going on to some ride that scares the heck out of you, but you go onto it anyway, because you just like the thrills and spills."

He adds, "It was exciting and daunting at the same time. And every day that I was out on set, it's like another exciting and daunting day going, 'Have I have I got it? Have I got this character nailed?' It was a great personal growth at the same time as the narrative of personal growth for Mervin throughout the episode."