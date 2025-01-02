How to watch Vera season 14 from anywhere - and when the final episode of the ITV drama is on

Here’s how to watch Vera season 14 where you are and when the final episode is on so you don’t miss saying goodbye to DCI Stanhope.

From the moment it was confirmed that Vera was ending we’ve been anticipating the return of our favourite Geordie detective with a mixture of excitement and sadness. Knowing that Vera season 14 would be the last time Brenda Blethyn would don her iconic mac as DCI Vera Stanhope means that the final episodes were always destined to be bittersweet. However, the fact that fans are being treated to another few Vera episodes to give her the farewell she deserves is something we’re so thankful for.

Based on Ann Cleeves’s best-selling Vera Stanhope thriller series, the ITV drama first started in 2011 and for 14 years it’s told some gripping stories. Along the way we’ve also welcomed and said goodbye to several characters and although David Leon left Vera as Joe Ashworth in season 4, his return in Vera season 13 as a DI was a wonderful moment for the long-running show. He’s back again alongside Brenda in Vera season 14 and here’s how you can enjoy the final season - and the last ever episode - where you are.

How to watch Vera season 14 in the UK

Vera season 14 started on 1st January on ITV1 and will continue on 2nd January at 8pm on ITV1. If you’ve already missed episode 1 of the last series of Vera or would prefer to watch season 14’s episodes back-to-back then head to ITV’s free streaming service, ITVX. Vera season 14 is already available to watch on ITVX ahead of the finale airing - as are all of the previous series too. This means you can enjoy a huge Vera-watching session either before watching the final instalment, or afterwards if you are tempted to return to the very beginning after saying goodbye to DCI Vera Stanhope and her team for good.

How to watch Vera season 14 from anywhere

If you live in the US and have a BritBox subscription then this is how to watch Vera season 14 where you are - but you’ll have to be patient for a little while longer. The first episode of the last series of Vera is set to drop on BritBox for the US on 2nd January, with the finale landing on 9th January. If you’re a UK citizen and are going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Vera season 14 airs you can still enjoy it via ITVX with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

How many episodes are there in Vera season 14?

If, like us, you’re a long-time fan of Vera you might have been left similarly intrigued about how many episodes the final season of Vera will have and the answer is sadly, just two. Vera season 14 episode 1 aired on 1st January and the finale will air on 2nd January, bringing the popular ITV drama to a close.

This might come as a surprise to some viewers as the majority of past Vera seasons have had four episodes, with only a few exceptions, but none have ever had two before season 14.

The final episode of Vera ever is called The Dark Wives and is adapted from Ann Cleeves’ most recent Vera Stanhope novel of the same name. DCI Stanhope investigates the disappearance of a young girl and she soon also finds herself investigating the murder of a student whose body is found at the foot of three mystical (and fictional) standing stones in the Northumberland countryside.

In the final episode Vera will also be reminded of elements of her own childhood, making it even more compelling and poignant. Unlike other dramas, including the new series of Silent Witness which we’re also so excited for, Vera season 14’s two episodes do not have one overarching storyline. This means you can watch the finale episode live even if you’re yet to catch up on episode 1.

Will there be a 2025 Vera special?

In 2023 Vera had a special festive episode and given that season 14 is far shorter than previous series of the ITV drama it’s perhaps only natural to wonder if there could ever be another special. Although there won’t be another actual Vera episode, there is a Vera documentary special - Vera, Farewell Pet - which will air at 9pm on Friday 3rd January on ITV1. This goes behind-the-scenes of Vera and has exclusive access to the filming of the last ever season. It will explore why the show has remained so popular for so many years and includes interviews with cast members.