How to Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023 in the US and UK

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Get your Super Bowl snacks ready - here's how to watch the annual Super Bowl, plus information about Rihanna's halftime show, what time it starts and more...

American football fans from around the world gear up every year for that special Sunday in February - the Super Bowl. This year, the Super Bowl is set to be a must-watch sports event, with some widely-loved, fan-favorite teams going head-to-head to compete for the title of Super Bowl LVII champ, as well as a stellar halftime performance from none other than Rihanna.

Check out everything you need to know about the 2023 Super Bowl, including how to watch in the US and UK, what time it starts, how to watch the halftime show, and more.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to watch the Super Bowl in the US?

Football fans in the US are in luck, as there are a multitude of ways to catch the big game. Fans can tune into FOX on the night of if they're a cable subscriber - or, if not, you can stream the game on streaming services like Hulu+, fuboTV or SlingTV.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the UK?

UK fans of American football are in luck - the Super Bowl will be aired on BBC One and on Sky Sports Network the night of.

If you're on vacation and can't access your streaming sites as usual, you can watch the Super Bowl by using a VPN to stream the big game. This is a really handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that streaming services think you’re in your home country.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) 's easy-to-follow instructions (ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab) and if you click here you can get 49% off and 3 months free (opens in new tab) , too.) Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location to anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to the UK you can access ITVX.

(Image credit: Future)

Where is the 2023 Super Bowl?

The 2023 Super Bowl will be held in Glendale, Arizona, at the State Farm Stadium.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

If you're in the US, the game will kick off at 6.30pm EST. For our UK viewers, you can watch kickoff at 11.30 pm - so get a good bit of caffeine in before you start rooting for your favorite team.

Who's performing in the Super Bowl halftime show?

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Although we can't wait for the game itself, the real event of the evening (in our opinion) is the annual halftime show - which will be headlined this year by Rihanna. Although we're not sure exactly what's in store for her halftime show, we know it'll be a true spectacle and a celebration of all of the pop star's best music.

Who's singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl?

Country star Mickey Guyton will be singing the National Anthem this year at the Super Bowl.

What teams are playing in the Super Bowl?

Although we aren't sure just yet, the NFC Championship game, held on Sunday, January 29 at 3pm EST, will see the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles go head to head to see who will advance to the Super Bowl.

As for the AFC game, the Cincinnati Bengals will go up against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 29 at 6.30pm.

So, yeah, a pretty packed day for football lovers on the 29th!