How to watch Mary & George for free from the UK and US

Mary & George is the latest period drama that's set to delight and excite fans with an all-star cast and a raunchy reimagining of historical events.

Mary & George is the latest raunchy period drama series to be released by Sky which is set to delight viewers. The series stars Julianne Moore (May December, Still Crazy Stupid Love) and Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue, Bottoms) in key roles as characters inspired by real-life figures from the Jacobian era. But how can you watch this series for free? Here's what you need to know...

How to watch Mary and George in the UK

On Tuesday, March 5th, 2024 all seven episodes of Mary & George were released on Now TV. Although the streaming service isn't free, there is a seven-day free trial to the platform which you can access here and cancel at any time. Additionally, the subscription to this service costs only £6.99 per month and includes access to other hugely popular shows such as Game of Thrones, True Detective: Night Country, and Succession.

The additional educational episode presented by Alexa Chung, Mary & George & Me is also available to view on the platform.

For Sky customers, the series will also air on television at 9pm on March 5th and a new episode will air event Tuesday night at the same time each week.

How to watch Mary and George in the US

For US viewers, the series is available to view on Starz. Starz requires a membership that starts at just $2.99 per month. However, the episodes are only being released on a weekly basis in the US, meaning that only UK viewers can view the entire series right now.

If you're desperate to watch the series but you're currently outside of the UK, a great alternative is to use a VPN. VPNs (virtual private networks) are a popular way to access TV shows only available in other countries. VPNs are a really easy-to-use piece of software that lets you change your device's IP address so it looks like you’re in the country. This means you can use any streaming service such as Now TV (which has a seven-day free trial), as if you're in the UK.

If you're already confused, don't panic. Our sister site, TechRadar, has put every major VPN service to the test to save you the hassle of sifting through the web yourself.

They've rated ExpressVPN as the best because, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE 1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is the favourite of our sister site and the easiest to download and use 2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. This means you want to use the app select anywhere in the UK and search for Now TV. 3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Make an account and enjoy the seven-day free trial and see what else the platform has to offer.

Who is in the cast of Mary and George?

Alongside Julianne Moore, who stars as Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham and Nicholas Galitzine who plays George Villiers, 1st Duke of Buckingham, there are several other famous faces in the series.

Tony Curran stars as James VI and I who is best known for his roles in Outlaw King and Mayflies. Laurie Davidson also stars as Robert Carr, 1st Earl of Somerset who is best known for his role in Cats and Will. Nicola Walker also plays Elizabeth Hatton who is known for British crime dramas such as Unforgotten, Spooks, and Annika.