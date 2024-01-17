How to watch After the Flood from anywhere in the world

Here's how to watch After the Flood, the new ITV series that focuses on a murder that takes place during a natural disaster in the North of England.

If you've finished Mr Bates vs The Post Office and you're looking for your next TV fix, ITV's brand new series After the Flood premiered on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday 10 January 2024 – and fans are already gripped. After The Flood focuses on Jo Marshall (played by Sophie Rundle) a police officer who becomes obsessed with a murder case when a dead body is discovered in a lift of a car park after a flash flood.

The first episode tells a worrying realistic story and has intrigued viewers who want to know how a body came to be dumped in a lift. Here's how to watch this original series from anywhere in the world...

How to watch After the Flood in the UK

After the Flood began on Wednesday, January 10th and is on every week until Wednesday, February 14th. For those who'd prefer to watch it all at once, all six episodes are available to stream on ITVX online. All you need to do to stream the shows for free is create an account with ITVX, search for the show, and stream to your heart's content.

ITVX is also available to view without adverts if you purchase a subscription, but it is otherwise free to watch with adverts if you are in the UK.

(Image credit: ITVX)

How to watch After the Flood from anywhere

The show has only been released in the UK so if you're anywhere other than the UK, you will find there is a region issue when you log onto ITVX. However, you can still watch After the Flood on ITVX using a VPN. This is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home in the UK.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch After the Flood online.