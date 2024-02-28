How to watch The BRIT Awards 2024 free from anywhere in the world

The BRIT Awards are set to take place this weekend on March 2nd, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming music awards ceremony.

When it comes to celebrating the best of British music, every year the BRIT awards become a who's who of incredible talent from across the globe. The awards ceremony this year is set to take place this Saturday, March 2nd, 2024 and is set to attended by a whole host of famous faces with performances from artists including Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Calvin Harris with Ellie Goulding, and Raye. But how can you watch the BRIT Awards for free from anywhere in the world? Here's what you need to know...

How to watch the BRIT Awards in the UK

In the UK, the BRIT Awards ceremony will air on ITV and ITVX from 8.30pm until 10.50pm. Viewers will be able to tune into the show at 8.30pm on TV or ITVX for free - so long as they make an account with the platform.

How to watch the BRIT Awards from anywhere

ITVX, the platform used to stream The BRITS in the UK is geo-locked so that only viewers in the UK can stream the show. However, if you're outside of the UK for work or a holiday, there's still a way you can stream the show as if you're in the UK, by using a VPN.

VPNs (virtual private networks) are a popular way to access TV shows only available in other countries. A VPN is an easy-to-use piece of software that lets you change your device's IP address so it looks like you’re in the UK. This means you can use any UK streaming service such as ITVX as if you're in the country.

Who is hosting the BRITs 2024?

The hosts of the BRIT Awards 2024 are set to be; Clara Amfo, Maya Jama, and Roman Kemp. Clara said about hosting the show, "Hosting The BRITs is a bucket list job, I’m so very honoured and excited for this year’s show. Throughout my career, I’ve been so lucky to witness the growth of this year’s nominees and performers and I know it’s gonna be another special one. I can’t wait to hit the stage with Maya and Roman to celebrate these amazing artists at The O2!"



Maya added, "I'm really excited to be hosting The BRIT Awards alongside Clara and Roman. I’ve worked alongside the incredible team at the BRITs for years now and it’s something I always watched, and wanted to be a part of, growing up - so it’s amazing to be on the stage this year hosting it! It’s always one of the best nights of the year for me, and a real celebration of British music, culture, and talent."



Roman also said, "This is a real pinch me moment! Hosting the BRIT Awards - what an honour. I remember watching the BRITs on TV when I was growing up so to be asked to host this year’s awards, is a dream come true. It’s going to be a privilege to share the stage with so many talented artists and to celebrate the incredible achievements of all the nominees and winners this year. See you there."

Who is nominated for the BRITs 2024?

Nominees for a BRIT awards 2024 include; Ed Sheeran, Sza, Taylor Swift, Olivia Dean, Mahalia, Dua Lipa, J Hus, Blur, Little Simz, boygenius, The Rolling Stones, and many many more.

RAYE has already won the BRIT award for songwriter of the year. "I am so so honoured and blown away, honestly to be given this prestigious award for Songwriter of the Year, it is my very first BRIT award and I will treasure this trophy very much," said RAYE. "I am so grateful to be recognised as a songwriter as this is a craft I am so passionate about and have been since I started my journey as a musician, and I’m very grateful to those who voted for me to have this award."