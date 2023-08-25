Here are the countries that celebs like Harrison Ford, Martha Stewart, and more are banned from
This is why Martha Stewart can never come back to the UK...
Yes, you read that correctly. Martha Stewart is banned from the UK - but she's not the only celebrity who is banned from certain countries around the world. Here's a comprehensive list of where some of our favorite celebrities, including Harrison Ford, are not welcome in.
Even if you're a celebrity, you can't hide from the law, as they say. In fact, there's a full list of celebrities, courtesy of Ice36, thta gives a full rundown of which celebrities are banned where - and we were shocked to see some of our favorite celebs on the list.
Here's who is banned from what countries - and a little bit of insight as to why.
Why is Martha Stewart banned from the UK?
According to Ice36, Martha Stewart is no longer permitted back into the UK, so no afternoon London teatime for her. She is denied entry into Britain because of her US conviction in 2004 for lying about a stock sale. Poor Martha.
Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, and Elton John are among others who are banned from countries around the world
Sometimes, celebrities get banned from countries without even doing anything wrong, necessarily - take Elton John, for example, who is banned from Egypt solely because of the fact that he is openly gay, according to Ice36.
Brad Pitt is banned from China, again, not for breaking any laws, but for having a role in the movie Seven Years in Tibet, in which he plays a character who is invovled in Chinese military operations in Tibet. Simiarly, Harrison Ford was banned from China in 1995 for testifying at the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee in support of an independent Tibet.
Singer Miley Cyrus is also banned from China because of a mishap in which a "controversial photo that emerged online of the star mocking Asian eyes," according to Ice36.
Other celebs banned from China specifically include (brace yourselves for a long list), Selena Gomez, Björk, Gigi Hadid, Jay Z, Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, Martin Scorsese, Richard Gere, and Sharon Stone.
Another celeb who was under fire was Alec Baldwin, who was previously banned in 2009 from the Philippines. Alec had made crude jokes regarding sex trafficking, saying to David Letterman on his show that he was contemplating paying for a "Filipino mail-order bride" - and was consequentially banned from ever entering the country.
Justin Bieber is also banned from a popular country - in 2013, Justin had one of is bodyguards physically assault a photographer in Argentina, and now, he is no longer allowed back in the South American country.
