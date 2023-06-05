Who are Harrison Ford's five kids and who are their moms?

Meet Harrison Ford's five kids: Benjamin, Willard, Malcolm, Georgia, and Liam.

Harrison Ford is an internationally beloved actor, known for his role in the Indiana Jones movie franchise, and most recently, his role in the Yellowstone spin-off, 1923.

What many folks don't know about the award-winning actor is that he is also the father of five adult children, who all have fairly large age gaps between them. Harrison has said that his oldest two kids, Benjamin, 56, and Willard, 54, have helped him become a better parent to his young children over the years.

"My older children have taught me a lot," Harrison told The Independent. "My first child was born when I was 25; I reckon I'm a little better at [parenting] now."

Here's what we know about Harrison Ford's five children, including how old they are now, what their jobs are, and who their moms are.

Harrison Ford's oldest kids: Benjamin, 56, and Willard, 54

Benjamin Ford (right) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Indiana Jones star started his journey as a father in the late 1960s with the births of sons Benjamin, 56, and Willard, 54. He shares Benjamin and Willard with his first wife, illustrator Mary Marquardt.

Benjamin was born in 1966, and is now a chef with a very successful career. He has his own cookbook called Taming the Feast: Ben Ford's Field Guide to Adventurous Cooking. He is married his wife, Emily, and has two sons, Ethan and Waylon.

Willard was born in 1969, and now sets his career sights on entrepreneurship, as he owns his own gym called Strong Sports Gym, a Los Angeles-based fitness center. Willard also has two kids, Eliel and Guiliana.

Harrison's middle son and daughter: Malcolm, 35 and Georgia, 32

Georgia Ford (left) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harrison had his middle son, Malcolm, and daughter, Georgia, with his second wife, Melissa Mathison, a screenwriter for TV.

Georgia, 32, is Harrison's only daughter, and has also pursued a career in acting. She's been in a series of films such as the 2013 film American Milkshake, 2015's True Story, and the 2020 short film anthology, I'm Being Me.

Malcolm Ford (middle) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Malcolm, 35, now follows in his dad's footsteps and works in the entertainment industry, and is the lead singer of the band The Dough Rollers. He is not married, but was allegedly dating supermodel Jessica Stam.

Harrison's youngest: Liam Flockhart Ford, 22

Liam Flockhart Ford was born in 2001, and Harrison's third wife, Calista Flockhart, adopted him before the two got married. Harrison also later adopted Liam after he got married to Calista, and he has said on numerous occasions that he was grateful to get the opportunity to help raise Liam while he was young - even going as far as to say that Calista is the "best mother in the world," per People.

Liam is now 22 years old, and just graduated from Amherst College this past May, where his mom and dad both attended the ceremony to cheer him on.