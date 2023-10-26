Exclusive: Ruth Langsford reveals the truth behind rumours she's returning to This Morning - as she admits she laughs at 'nasty' comments from trolls

Ruth Langsford has revealed the truth about whether she is set to make a return to This Morning in an exclusive chat with woman&home.

Appearing in the December issue of woman&home, which is on shelves now, British daytime TV icon Ruth has opened up about rumours that she has been asked to make a return to This Morning, following the departure of long-time host Holly Willoughby.

Ruth and husband Eamonn Holmes stepped away from their roles as a presenting duo on the ITV flagship show in November 2020, and while the Loose Women panellist admits she would be interested in making a comeback, she says she hasn't been asked.

"I love This Morning but reports that ITV have recently asked me back aren’t true. I laughed when I saw that report," she revealed.

(Image credit: Nicky Johnston/ Future)

Ruth, who has a clothing line with QVC among her career achievements, also explained that she doesn't feel as though Eamonn's decision to step away from ITV would have an impact on whether she'd go back to This Morning, adding, "If they asked me, I would certainly consider it. I did a week with Rylan last year and I wasn’t torn because of Eamonn’s situation.

"Eamonn has left ITV, it’s done and dusted. He’s got another job, which he loves. Also, I don’t have to ask Eamonn’s permission to do anything, or for him me."

It's also important to Ruth that she would be paired with a fitting co-host if she ever revisited her presenting duties on This Morning.

"If ITV said, 'Would you come and do a week on This Morning?' and if I was free and it was with the right person, I probably would do it," she went on to add.

(Image credit: Nicky Johnston/Future)

Ruth also touched on the fact that she's developed a thicker skin when it comes to dealing with rude comments from online trolls, confessing that while it used to get her down, she doesn't let it faze her so much.

"When people write a nasty comment on my Instagram, I find it amusing.

"When Twitter [now called X] first started and I’d read ‘you look fat and ugly’, it used to sting, but now I’m older, I don’t care as much."

Read woman&home's full exclusive interview with Ruth in the December issue, available to buy now.