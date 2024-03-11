Emily Blunt's Oscar dress is beautiful but fans are very confused by one specific detail

Emily Blunt looked incredible as she stepped out in a sparkling cream Schiaparelli gown on the Oscar's red carpet - but one detail is causing confusion amongst fans.

The Academy Awards took place on Sunday, with famous faces from the film industry gathering to celebrate the films nominated for Oscars in 2024. Emily Blunt was among the A-listers at the event as she earned her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Oppenheimer. For the awards ceremony, the actress looked incredible as she wore a beautiful cream-coloured gown with a close-fitting corset and a stylish train.

The beaded gown featured floating shoulders and a detailed mid-section in silver sequins which complimented the diamond Tiffany&Co necklaces that decorated her decollatage. Speaking to Vanity Fair about the ensemble, Emily's stylist Jessica Paster, revealed that the gown was one of three contenders and a final decision was reached on Sunday morning.

"I think when you decide what you want to wear, I think something happens," Jessica said. "It depends on your mood. One was colourful, one was diaphanous, one was white, and there was this little girl."

The floating straps were a little unusual and confused some fans who weren't keen on the avant-garde look.

"Emily Blunt is a gorgeous woman…but can someone explain the shoulders of her dress tonight?" said one person on social media.

"I’m so distracted by the shoulders on Emily Blunt’s dress," said another.

Others also felt that the Y-shaped sequin detailing looked rather a lot like men's underwear.

"I thought I believed women could wear whatever they want but I'm sorry Emily Blunt, sewing sequinned Y-fronts to your Oscars dress is TOO FAR," said one X user.

"Is Emily Blunt wearing the - the men’s tightie whities underwear dress? Yeah - she is," said another.

Emily's stylist commented that Emily herself 'loved' the dress, adding, "This is the one that spoke to her." Jessica also revealed that she knew the dress might be a little controversial, but added that ultimately that's always the way with fashion and Emily looked beautiful.

"Sometimes we don't play it safe. At this point of years of being with Emily, we can go have fun with fashion," she told Vanity Fair.

"Did I know that people were going to talk about the shoulder? Absolutely. Do I care what anybody else has to say? Absolutely not. Me? I think that people that know fashion, like fashion, like things that are interesting, were going to like it and I know the people that like some things that are very classic were not going to like it. At the end of the day, she looked absolutely beautiful. It was such a beautiful dress."

The stylist also commented on the fact that Florence Pugh's Del Core dress at the Oscars had a similar floating strap style.

"I thought [Emily] was gonna be the first one to wear it … and then I saw that the beautiful Florence Pugh also had a very similar shoulder," she said.

She also commented on the belief that the leading ladies of Oppenheimer had co-ordinated their looks to match their shoulder straps. "People are reading into it too much," she said. "I'm sorry. I pick a beautiful dress because it's a beautiful dress. Trust me, there's nothing about this dress that says Oppenheimer. For me, this was a dress for a beautiful, gorgeous Oscar nominee, winner, and that's why I love this dress."