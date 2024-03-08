How to watch the films nominated for Oscars in 2024

Many films have been nominated for awards this season, here's how you can make sure you watch the films nominated for Oscars in 2024.

The Academy Awards are set to take place this weekend on Sunday, March 10th, 2024. Ahead of the awards ceremony, many want to watch some of the best films that have been nominated and make sure they're in the know before the weekend. Here's a selection of some of the most popular movies from this year's awards, and where you can watch some of the top picks of this year...

Killers of the Flower Moon

The synopsis of this film reads, "At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder."

Killers of the Flower Moon is available to stream on Apple TV.

Barbie

"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken." The Barbie movie focuses on one Barbie doll's transition into the real world as she experiences what life is like for women outside of Barbieland.

Barbie is available to purchase on Amazon for £1.99, and on Apple TV for £1.99.

The Holdovers

The synopsis of The Holdovers reads, "The Holdovers follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually, he forms an unlikely bond with one of them - a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa) - and with the school’s head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam (Da’Vine Joy Randolph)."

The Holdovers is currently in cinemas and available to rent and buy from £15.99 on Amazon.

Poor Things

The synopsis of this film reads, "The incredible tale of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman brought back to life by a brilliant and unorthodox scientist. Seeking the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

Poor Things is streaming on Disney + and available for purchase on Amazon for £11.99.

Oppenheimer

The synopsis of this film reads, "Experience the breathtaking global phenomenon that has captivated audiences around the world. Written for the screen and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer thrusts audiences into the mind of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), whose landmark work on the Manhattan Project created the first atomic bomb."

Oppenheimer is available to rent on Amazon for £4.99.

Nyad

The synopsis reads, "Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, and Rhys Ifans star in NYAD to tell a remarkable true story of athlete Diana Nyad who, at the age of 60 and with the help of her best friend and coach, commits to achieving her life-long dream: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida."

Nyad is available to stream on Netflix.

The Zone of Interest

The synopsis of the film reads, "The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp. A hypnotic and deeply chilling masterpiece from filmmaker Jonathan Glazer (Under the Skin)."

Zone of Interest is available to rent on Amazon Prime for £15.99.

Anatomy of a Fall

The synopsis reads, "For the past year, Sandra, her husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel have lived a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he was murdered or committed suicide. Samuel's suspicious death is presumed murder, and Sandra becomes the main suspect. What follows is not just an investigation into the circumstances of Samuel's death but an unsettling psychological journey into the depths of Sandra and Samuel's conflicted relationship."

Anatomy of a Fall is available to rent on Amazon for £4.49.

Society of the Snow

The synopsis of this movie inspired by a true story reads, "Following a plane crash in the remote heart of the Andes, survivors join forces and become each other's best hope as they navigate their way back home."

Society of the Snow is available to view on Netflix.

Past Lives

The synopsis of this reads, "Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrested apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance."

Past Lives is available to view on Netflix.

Maestro

The synopsis of this film reads, "This fearless love story chronicles the complicated lifelong relationship between music legend Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein." The film stars Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in the lead roles of this hugely successful film.

Maestro is available to stream on Netflix.