Dawn French has become an accidental fashion influencer, and it’s all thanks to... tea towels
Dawn French’s chic tea towel dress has delighted fans on social media
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Dawn French has once again proved that there’s very little she can’t do – as she becomes a fashion influencer and trendsetter while sporting a bunch of tea towels.
Yep, you read that correctly.
The Vicar of Dibley actress shared a new snap with her over 700,000 followers on Instagram, showing off a new outfit that many are already clambering to recreate – and it’s actually very cost effective to do so.
That’s because this outfit – which over 70,000 people have already liked - takes recycling and upcycling to new extremes.
A post shared by Dawn French (@dawnrfrench)
A photo posted by on
As Dawn explained in the caption, the colourful, unique looking outfit was a “dress made from vintage tea towels.”
While it might sound like something from one of Dawn’s comical skits, the dress looks far from farcical – in fact, you’d be forgiven for mistaking it from a high fashion designer.
Indeed, the flowing vibes given off by the outfit is very on trend with a boho capsule wardrobe top of the list for many fashion followers this summer.
Boasting bold colour hues, boho style loose sleeves, a kaftan-style cut with a midi hemline, and an abstract illustration print, Dawn looked perfectly chic and summer ready in the tea towel outfit.
She paired the colourful outfit with some trademark Dawn French touches, including chunky black boots, dark, glittery eyeshadow, and her signature, sleek grey bob.
A post shared by VINTAGE CLOTHING LONDON (@ladyboosalutesyou)
A photo posted by on
Proving how effortlessly she can become a trend-setter, Dawn’s followers were quick to want in on the action.
One fan wrote, “How bloomin’ fabulous is that! (Goes to find old tea towels and sewing machine…).”
A second fan added, “This. Is. Genius. Thank you for the idea!”
Celebrity pal Fearne Cotton added that she was “obsessed” and another fashion fan added that the outfit was “Very Dolce” (most likely referring to Dolce and Gabbana, the Italian fashion house who are known for similar prints and styles – just, not usually in the form of tea towels.
Dawn tagged the designer of the dress in the post, someone called Lady Boo (@LadyBooSalutesYou).
Lady Boo’s own Instagram profile explains how she sells “handpicked vintage and handmade jewellery.”
If you ever love any of Dawn’s unique pieces, Lady Boo actually hosts open houses in Crystal Palace, London, which she explains is a time to “shop vintage and eat cake.”
Dawn becoming a fashion influencer on social media might seem unexpected, but she’s proven in the past to never know what she’s going to post next.
Earlier this year, she had fans in stitches with a hilarious new boyfriend announcement.
Joking that she had taken up with actor Idris Elba, Dawn kept fans laughing as she joked about his X-rated antics off camera.
“Idris, stop it. Seriously, I'm trying to do something witty and alluring for Instagram,” she says in the video. "He's doing that thing that boys do. That windmill dance with their down belows. Stop it!”
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Don't put up with a dirty shower curtain, follow these expert tips to refresh this shower essential
Follow our simple step-by-step guide to restore this shower essential to pristine cleanliness
By Amy Hunt Published
-
Why exercise in the morning may be better for losing weight
Exercise in the morning may be better for some people, especially when it comes to losing weight. Here's why
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Fans hail Dawn French’s Comic Relief sketch as one of her all-time best: ‘French and Saunders. Still the greatest after all these years’
Dawn French teamed up with a star-studded cast, including Jennifer Saunders, Ewan McGregor and Mary Berry for what many are calling the funniest skit for ages
By Jack Slater Published
-
Dawn French rocks silver bob and sneakers on red carpet and looks fab
Dawn French's trademark bob is back with a silver twist as fans gush over the Welsh comedian's recent West End appearance
By Emma Dooney Published
-
Dawn French's 'new boyfriend' reveal in Instagram post is the funniest thing we've seen all week
Dawn French's 'new boyfriend' turns out to be someone very well known and one of his first roles was on Absolutely Fabulous
By Aoife Hanna Published
-
Dawn French tour dates, locations, and how to get tickets to the shockingly named tour
You will never believe what Dawn French has called her new tour!
By Jack Slater Published
-
Dawn French sparks Strictly speculation with new photo—'that’s a partnership I’d like to see'
Dawn French has fans dreaming of Strictly news to come after posting alongside this popular professional dancer...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Dawn French's nude selfie—fans and celebrities fawn over star's natural beauty
Dawn French's nude selfie—fans and celebrities are in awe of comedy legend's incredible natural beauty as she shares Instagram snap
By Aoife Hanna Published
-
Dawn French makes surprising admission about her famous Vicar of Dibley character
The beloved comedian thrilled fans with her latest admission
By Georgia Farquharson Published
-
Dawn French channels Jamie Lee Curtis with dramatic short hair transformation
Dawn French has switched up her signature bob
By Emma Dooney Published