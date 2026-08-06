'We're both happy and healthy, but that might not last forever': Davina McCall's plans to retire revealed

Davina’s husband, Michael Douglas, shared when Davina might bow out of television presenting

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Davina McCall and Michael Douglas attend the Lady Garden Foundation&#039;s Silent No More Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show on May 22, 2026
(Image credit: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)