Cynthia Nixon says the 'And Just Like That...' cast would be 'walking on eggshells' if they had to film with Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall will be making an appearance for season 2 of And Just Like That... - but will film separately from the rest of the cast
Cynthia Nixon recently said that she would feel as though she was "walking on eggshells" if she had to film in person with Kim Cattrall after the actress agreed to make a small cameo in season 2 of And Just Like That...
After news broke of Kim Cattrall's return to the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That..., fans began freaking out with excitement, finally getting their wish of a long-awaited Samantha Jones return.
As many fans know, Samantha was absent from the first season of And Just Like That... due to a long-standing alleged feud with Sarah Jessica Parker - aka, Carrie Bradshaw - over issues of pay while filming the original series.
While Samantha Jones will, indeed, appear in the second season of And Just Like That..., it will only be for a brief moment, and in a phone call conversation that Kim Cattrall shot separately from the rest of the cast.
In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes and recently addressed the anger people had towards her plot line, said that, although Kim filmed separately from the cast for the second season, she would have felt as though she was "walking on eggshells" if the four OG ladies had to be in the same room.
On filming without Kim, Cynthia said that it "makes an enormous difference, that you're not walking around on eggshells with someone who's unhappy for reasons that are hard to even understand what they are."
She also said that, although things felt "different" without Kim there, things simultaneously felt better.
"Yes, it did feel very different. It felt very different also because we have these new amazing characters, and we're older and our fictional children are now largely grown. Many things felt different," she said.
Making a fairly obvious comment about Kim's absence, she continued: "But the main thing that felt so great was that everybody who was there really wanted to be there. That's just the bottom line. We all love each other, we love our show, we wanted to do more of it. And we all wanted to be there."
When asked if she had watched any of Samantha's brief cameo, Cynthia said that she had read it in the script, but hadn't seen any of the episodes.
Evan Handler, who plays Charlotte's husband Harry in the series, previously told People that Samantha's cameo was shot in a "garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television."
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
