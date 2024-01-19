Claudia Winkleman highlights the 'problematic' issue with The Traitors

Claudia Winkleman's 'problematic' issue with The Traitors was revealed as the presenter appeared on a podcast to speak about the beloved game show.

Claudia Winkleman is the beloved presenter of The Traitors, one of the most successful TV shows across the world at the moment. Although she is a devout lover of the show, she has recently admitted that there is one 'problematic' element of the show that fans are beginning to take note of.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, Claudia was asked, "Why is it that all the people that get murdered by the traitors are all women bar one? And secondly, why are the Traitors so ageist? One of them [Traitors] was a woman and a bit older, so they murdered her straight away."

Claudia responded to the listener's question and agreed, "Well, I mean, correct, Harriet. And I would like to sit down with Harriet and have quite a few conversations about it."

"I don’t want to say anything because what if people haven’t watched? I mean, lots of people haven’t and they’re listening now and they go ‘oh, this sounds all right’ so I’m not going to say any names, but yeah, it’s problematic."

She then teased that there is more drama to come and perhaps there will be a bit of a switch up as she added, "But then you’ll carry on watching and you will see. And that is all I can say."

In the interview, the presenter spoke about how much she loves the show and to be a part of it. She also revealed whether she would want to be a faithful or a traitor.

"I always wanted to be a traitor but I actually think it's harder work and I think if you're a traitor you're tap dancing all the time because you have to keep the secret so close. But then you also have control," she said. "I know that either way, I'd be useless."

"I think it takes a toll, I don't know, I'm so hooked, I'm so obsessed by them I've only met them after two minutes and I scream when they do missions, I mean I've got to calm down," she said.

"When we're in the roundtable sometimes I'm shaking. I'm fully involved, I'm invested and I don't know which one I'd prefer to be, probably a faithful," she concluded after a long debate.

This week has been rather intense and saw Diane from The Traitors leave her son Ross behind as she was ousted from the game. Paul was also caught out by the faithfuls and banished from the game, so who will be next to be eliminated?

The Traitors airs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 9pm on BBC One.