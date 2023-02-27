Christina Applegate and her daughter twin on the red carpet and the Internet goes crazy

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Talk about an oh-so-memorable mother-daughter moment.

Actress Christina Applegate, who revealed multiple sclerosis diagnosis not long ago, attended last night's SAG Awards with her 12-year-old daughter Sadie and the two turned heads wearing matching outfits on the red carpet.

The 51-year-old mom donned a striking black velvet gown that was shaped like a tuxedo while her daughter opted for an actual tuxedo-style blazer of the same color.

But the piece de resistance in Christina's whole look was her accessory: a black-and-white cane with letters stickers that spelled out "F U MS."

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores / Contributor)

The SAG Awards were an important appearance for the Dead to Me actress, who recently told the Los Angeles Times (opens in new tab) that this was going to be her "last awards show as an actor probably" as a result of her disease.

"Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set, I don't have that in my at this moment," she said to the outlet, revealing she's probably going to focus on production and "doing a sh*t -ton of voice-overs to make some cash to make sure that my daughter's fed and we're homed."

Unfortunately, despite being nominated for her role on the Netflix hit series Dead to Me three times, Christina did not win the award for outstaing performance by a female actor in a comedy series this year either (Jen Smart snagged last night's honor for her work on Hacks).

This isn't the first time that the celebrity has commented on her horrible medical condition. In her first appearance since MS diagnosis with cane to receive Hollywood star back in November, Christina also used a cane to help her properly stand while on premise.

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner))

The star posed by her name in bare feet and then explained on social media that she felt uncomfortable in shoes.

"Barefoot. For some with MS the feeling of shoes may hurt or make us feel off balance. So today I was me. Barefoot," Christina noted on Twitter around the time of her appearance.

Her Dead to Me co-star Linda Cardellini was one of the many people close to Christina who showed up to support her at the importance event. Linda specifically gave an inspiring speech, calling her friend a "brilliant artist" whose "comedic timing is beyond perfection" and whose "humor, her humility and her honesty [have] captivated all of us for so many years."

Although it's been well over a year since Christina made her MS diagnosis public, fans are still shocked by the news and hoping for a cure in the near future.

"I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," Christina said on Twitter in 2021 when she first shared the news. "It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a****** blocks it. As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that’s what I do."

Christina’s strength tackling the disease head-on and her ability to show up on a red carpet with a smile on her face while looking amazing alongside her daughter are the sorts of inspiring moments that fans have always loved the actress for.