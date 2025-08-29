Exclusive: Charlotte Hawkins discusses 'tough experience' on Strictly Come Dancing

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins has shared her honest thoughts on the Strictly Come Dancing scandal in an exclusive interview with woman&home.

The BBC show has recently been hit by a string of scandals. After ex-contestants including Amanda Abbington, Laura Whitmore, and Zara McDermott made accusations of mistreatment, pros Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima stepped down as professionals. Then, earlier this year, Wynne Evans, who took part in the last series, was axed from the live tour over comments he made involving host Janette Manrara.

Speaking ahead of the brand new series, which begins next month, Charlotte - who competed back in 2017 alongside former pro Brendan Cole - said, “I feel really sorry for anyone who had a tough experience on Strictly Come Dancing.

“It is a tough show because of how intensely competitive it is. I’d spend all week getting the routine as good as I thought I could get it, then seeing everyone else doing theirs, I’d be thinking, ‘Oh no, even if I had six months, I wouldn't be able to get it to that level’.

"It was an amazing show to be a part of, but one of the most terrifying things I've ever done.

"When they announce your name and you know 10 million people are watching, even putting one foot in front of the other to walk down the stairs is hard enough, let alone doing a whole dance routine. That was the ultimate boundary push!"

(Image credit: David Venni)

Fronting the cover of woman&home’s October issue, Charlotte - who turned 50 in May - pushed even more boundaries, as she starred in her most daring fashion photoshoot yet.

Elegant in a chic monochrome belted one-piece by Karen Millen, layered with a black mesh maxi skirt by BAE Moments, the look added fluid drama to minimalist swimwear. Wearing gold layered chains, stacked bangles, and statement earrings by Soru and ChloBo, Charlotte effortlessly elevated poolside dressing into a luxe, high-glamour moment.

(Image credit: David Venni)

Then, for a softer and more feminine take, the TV and radio host embraced an asymmetric ruffle bikini top by Karen Millen, paired with white scallop-detailed shorts by Noushella - the ultimate blend of romantic and refined.

In another picture, Charlotte wore a cream Saint + Sofia swimsuit and a see-through BAE Moments maxi dress. She then stretched out beside a stunning hilltop outdoor pool in a sheer organza dress before slipping - fully clothed - into the water.

In the accompanying interview, Charlotte opened up about turning to hypnotherapy to “cope with the overwhelming emotion” following the death of her father Frank in 2015 following a three-year battle with motor neurone disease. The 78-year-old vicar passed away one month before the birth of Charlotte’s daughter Ella Rose, 10, leaving Charlotte struggling to process “the concept of death and the fragility of life”.

She also spoke for the first time about a secret Covid-induced health battle, why “adoption” is on the cards for her and her drinks industry businessman husband Mark Herbert, 52, and her “rebellious” past.

Read Charlotte's full exclusive interview with woman&home in the October issue of the magazine, on shelves from August 28th.