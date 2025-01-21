Celebrity-loved looks that lift pale skin tones - from pretty pastels to mesmerising metallics

If you're after looks that lift pale skin tones, then you could do worse than to cast your eye on some of the chicest celebrities around. Indeed, the A-list have shown, while putting their most fashionable feet forward, that certain easy style tricks can add warmth to a lighter complexion.

Indeed, from Helen Mirren and Jessica Chastain to Nicole Kidman and Emily Blunt, you can enlist certain colour palettes, accessory options and make-up themes to add warmth and interest to any ensemble.

Got a pale skin complexion and wondering what colour suits you? Get inspired by these stylish fair-faced celebs.

Stylish looks and colours that can lift pale skin tones

Silky draped blue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett exuded elegance at the Oscars in 2023 in a sweeping silky gown with a dramatic train. The actor's paler complexion was lifted courtesy of the jewel-esque ocean blue fabric, which perfectly complemented her sweeping up-do and glowy make-up.

Wear It Well: Reclaim Your Closet and Rediscover the Joy of Getting Dressed | £14.79 at Amazon Looking to revamp your style but want to work with your existing pieces rather than buying more? Celebrity fashion stylist Allison Bornstein explains how to curate your closet and discover your style, all using pieces you already own.

Black and gold combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Black eveningwear can look amazing on pale skin tones, and particularly when gold is thrown into the mix. This can be via jewellery or - as in the case of Nicola Roberts at an event in Dubai in 2024 - a chunky belt. The star kept the rest of her look sleek with smokey eye make-up and a high ponytail.

Slouchy coral knitwear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore proved that pale complexions can look great besides bright colours. The actor looked stylish in a slouchy coral knitted top and skirt set, which she paired with a pale blue trench slung over her shoulders and black accessories at a Fendi fashion show in 2023.

Pretty pale mint

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The palest of pastel shades can look stunning on lighter skin tones, as shown by Emma Stone at the Oscars in 2024. The actor wowed in a mint-coloured jacquard-print, peplum-style dress, which she accessorised with glowy make-up and a statement silver necklace.

Elegant plain white

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway showed that plain white should be a go-to shade for lifting pale complexions, particularly if you have dark hair too. The actor stunned at an event in Rome in 2024 in a structured white gown, along with a chunky silver necklace, a silver handbag and white heels.

Fur trim and red lipstick

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beige might not seem like the best shade for a paler skin tone, but Angelina Jolie proved that needn't be the case. The actor wowed at the Venice International Film Festival in 2024 in a gown with a luxurious fur trim, which nodded to classic Hollywood thanks to the addition of red lipstick.

Satin-effect baby pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Renee Zellweger looked every bit the leading lady in a satin-effect gown at the British Academy Film Awards in 2020. The actor's pale complexion was perfectly complemented by the baby pink shade of her head-turning dress.

Smart all-black

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Think an all-black ensemble isn't for those with pale skin tones? Think again. Emma Watson looked super chic in the smart head-to-toe shade at Milan Fashion Week in 2023, with the actor pairing a mini dress with a handbag and heels.

Elegant lemon-yellow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anya Taylor-Joy attended the Golden Globe Awards in 2023 in a shade that those with pale complexions often tend to avoid. However, she proved that lemon-yellow can look stunning with such skin tones, and it also perfectly complemented her light blonde hair.

Grecian-style citrus orange

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A bright colour palette may be one that those with pale skin tones approach with caution, however, citrus shades can have a beautiful uplifting effect. Laura Dern wowed at a screening in New York in 2024, in a Grecian-style dress, with gold detailing at the neckline, that came in a warm orange hue.

Shimmering citrus orange

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Blunt turned heads in a citrus hue at a Los Angeles premiere in 2024. The actor stepped onto the red carpet in a one-shouldered shimmery orange frock which, alongside her blonde hair, added warmth to her pale skin tone.

Black and berry-red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence exuded simple chic at the British Academy Film Awards in 2018, with a stunning black gown complete with sheer white off-shoulder sleeves. However, while it might be a harsher monochrome colour combo on paler skin tones, she added warmth with a slick of berry-red lipstick.

Edgy silver studs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If pastels aren't really your thing, then make like Claudia Schiffer at a London premiere in 2021. The model turned heads in an edgy black dress, complete with a swathe of small silver studs, that swiftly elevated her paler skin tone. She finished off the look with a matching handbag and ballet flats.

Sweeping lilac tones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helen Mirren looked every bit the iconic Hollywood star at the Golden Globe Awards in 2024. The star wowed in a sweeping look that incorporated various shades of lilac, and which served to elevate her paler complexion - along with a sleek updo and elegant silver jewellery.

Frothy cream ruffles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A nude colour palette can be the best friend of a paler skin tone, as Michelle Williams demonstrated at the Golden Globe Awards in 2023. The actor looked beautiful in in cream-coloured dress with frothy voluminous ruffles, which also looked stunning against her blonde hair swept up into a tousled updo.

Green and nude combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Elle Fanning at a film event in New York in 2024. She wowed in an elegant sage green gown with a flowing skirt, which lifted her paler complexion, and perfectly complemented her nude lipstick and smokey eye make-up.

Pale pink ruffles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margaret Qualley proved that you can't go wrong with pastel pink when it comes to dressing up a paler complexion. The actor wowed on the red carpet at Cannes in 2024 in a ruffled look with fringed detailing, which she gave an edge with a slick of berry-red lipstick.

Edgy floral print

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A floral print can look incredibly chic on paler skin tones. If you fear they may be too girly for you, then Helena Bonham-Carter demonstrated at the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards how colourful blooms on a black base can give the look a stylish twist.

Silky pastel pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Kendrick exuded elegance in this silky strapless frock with a dramatic train at an event in New York in 2021. However, it was her shade of choice - baby pink - that really elevated her paler skin tone and also perfectly complemented her dark hair.

Sweeping fuchsia pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While striking colours might seem like they would do few favours to paler skin tones, Jessica Chastain proved otherwise. The actor turned heads at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2023 in a sweeping fuchsia pink gown, which looked stunning with her flowing red hair.

Shimmering metallic gold

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman stunned in gold at an event in Los Angeles in 2024. The actor's shimmering dress looked beautiful against her pale skin tone, and the fabric also complemented her strawberry blonde locks and smoky eye makeup.

Bright red and nude combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Postbox red is a shade that those with pale complexions can certainly carry off with aplomb. Reese Witherspoon wore a strapless dress in the striking shade at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2024, which she offset with nude lipstick.

Teal green and diamonds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson wowed at Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year in New York in an elegant teal gown. The beautiful dress, which lifted her pale skin tone, was finished with sheer fabric, interspersed with diamonds, across the décolletage - which added a further glow.

Elegant maroon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Darker autumnal shades can perfectly complement paler skin tones, as demonstrated by Amy Adams. The red-headed actor wowed in a sweeping maroon shade at the Golden Globe Awards in 2025, and she paired her beautiful dress with silver jewellery.

Pretty pastel blue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diane Kruger channelled old-school Hollywood glamour in a structured sleeveless dress for an event in Paris in 2022. She lifted her pale complexion by opting for a pretty pastel blue-hued frock along with chunky silver jewellery.

Striking purple tailoring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The temptation might be to turn to a neutral colour palette when it comes to tailoring while dressing pale complexions. However, the Princess of Wales stunned in a trouser suit in a bright purple shade at a royal engagement in London in 2023.

Pale pastel pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helen Mirren proved that pastel-hued tailoring can make quite the style statement. The star wowed in a pale pink trouser suit with a matching pussy-bow blouse at the Emmy Awards in 2024 - which served to lift her paler skin tone.

Silky pea green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bright shades can look beautiful with paler complexions. All eyes were on Amanda Seyfried at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2023 when she stepped out in a vivid green dress - accessorised with simple silver jewellery and black shoes.

Ruched silky silver-grey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Watts provided a lesson on how to wear a tricky silver-grey hue with a paler skin tone. The actor stepped out in the shade as part of a silky midi dress during New York Fashion Week in 2023, which she elevated with a slick of bright red lipstick.

Sweeping warm red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The key when it comes to wearing red if you've got a paler skin tone is to opt for a warm rather than cool version of the shade. Julianne Moore followed this subtle trick at the Golden Globe Awards in 2024, in a sweeping sleeveless gown alongside her red hair in a sleek updo and a chunky silver necklace.

Shimmering lime green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift wowed at the Golden Globe Awards in 2024 in a shimmering green dress. The lime hue - which could also be found on her heels - looked stunning against the singer's paler complexion, and also suited her dark blonde hair.

Elegant cream florals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pastel florals can look pretty alongside a pale complexion and light brown locks, as Miranda Kerr showed when she attended an event in Sydney in 2023. The model's strappy midi dress featured a cream base, that also served to lift her look.