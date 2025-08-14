'They said it would never last' - Catherine Zeta-Jones gets honest about her marriage ahead of 25 year anniversary

Marriage is certainly not an easy choice, and Catherine Zeta-Jones is refreshingly honest about the challenges she's faced in her nearly 25 years of commitment to Michael Douglas.

The pair are set to celebrate their 25-year milestone on November 18, having said "I do" at New York's Plaza Hotel in 2000. They now share two children together, Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22.

Catherine has shared insight into some of the turbulence the couple have faced in their union, in the build-up to their anniversary celebrations.

When she and Douglas first became a couple, the 25-year age gap was difficult to ignore for some. "We’ve been married 25 years, it’s something to celebrate. And they said it would never last," the actress told The Sun.

She adds frankly, "I never really feel that he’s 25 years older than me. I remember people saying, 'When you’re 50, he’s going to be 75.' Well, that’s just maths."

Catherine compares choosing to be with the same partner for a lifetime to her shopping habits.

"You think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually I don't really like it anymore – I'll put it up for resale," implying there's no option to exchange a husband that you've changed your mind about.

In modern life, and when you consider it hard enough, the idea of marriage really does appear quite off the wall - and Catherine appears to have thought about this notion herself.

"I've been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married, but it's a crazy thing when you really think about it. 'Will you marry me?' 'Sure!'" the actress muses.

Alongside their 25-year age gap relationship, Catherine and Michael have also dealt with a brief split following Michael's stage IV throat cancer diagnosis, and Catherine revealing she had bipolar disorder.

In the aftermath of Michael's treatment, Catherine, then 41, had her spokesperson release a statement on her behalf. It said, "After dealing with the stress of the past year, Catherine made the decision to check into a mental health facility for a brief stay to treat her bipolar II disorder."

However, the couple later reconciled and have continued to remain committed to their union ever since.

For their 24th anniversary, Catherine shared a series of wedding snaps to her Instagram account with the sweet caption, "Happy Anniversary darling Michael. Our love is like a hole in one…. You have to see it to believe it. I love you."