Carey Mulligan hailed as 'an icon' after incredible Jaffa Cake moment
It's clear Carey Mulligan appreciates the importance of good snacks
Carey Mulligan is a woman after our hearts after it was revealed that she paused on the Oscars red carpet to accept a Jaffa Cake from Good Morning Britain presenter Ross King.
The international superstar, who most recently appeared in Saltburn alongside Rosamund Pike and Barry Keoghan and Maestro with Bradley Cooper, was offered a selection of sweet treats including Quality Street, a biscuit and a Jaffa cake on her way into the event on 2nd March - and naturally, she chose a Jaffa cake.
The incident was brought up on Good Morning Britain by Kate Garraway on Thursday's (2nd May) instalment of the show during a video call with Carey Mulligan.
Kate asked the actor, "You indulged in a Jaffa cake thanks to our Ross King. What's that about? Are they your favourite?"
To which Carey replied, "We were really late, so by the time we got there everyone had gone and we were running in. Everyone was saying to us, 'You’ve got to get in, you’re about to miss the monologue'. And then they asked Jaffa Cake or a biscuit."
A post shared by Good Morning Britain (@gmb)
A photo posted by on
She then continued, "Obviously [I said] Jaffa Cake. So I took a Jaffa Cake but the best part was that my friend was with us, helping me with the bottom of my dress or whatever, and as we were walking in this photographer starts taking photos of us, but I’ve got a Jaffa Cake in my mouth.
"My friend, trying to protect me, runs in front of me and grabs the Jaffa Cake out of my mouth. It was just a real, perfect moment of friendship."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The clip of the interview was shared by Good Morning Britain on Instagram alongside the caption, "You can’t ever miss the opportunity for a Jaffa cake, even on The Oscars red carpet!"
Fans were quick to show their appreciation, with one writing, "An icon", while another said, "Love this!" And a third wrote, "That's a true friend", alongside a laughing face emoji.
Carey looked stunning for the annual awards, dressed in a gown from Cristóbal Balenciaga's 1951 collection recreated for the Oscars.
It's nice to see that despite her glamorous attire, it's not all caviar and champagne - and she still appreciates a down-to-earth snack like the rest of us!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
-
-
Duchess Sophie's striking feather hat and relaxed low bun combination was fabulously flamboyant
The Duchess of Edinburgh went for a fabulously flamboyant hat and a pared-back hairstyle for Day 5 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
'It literally looked like she had a face lift' - Trinny London shares remarkable before and after photos of new gravity-defying neck skincare 'The Elevator'
Trinny London launches impressive new product to help care for the skin in this somewhat forgotten area
By Kerrie Hughes Published