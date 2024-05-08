Carey Mulligan hailed as 'an icon' after incredible Jaffa Cake moment

Carey Mulligan is a woman after our hearts after it was revealed that she paused on the Oscars red carpet to accept a Jaffa Cake from Good Morning Britain presenter Ross King.

The international superstar, who most recently appeared in Saltburn alongside Rosamund Pike and Barry Keoghan and Maestro with Bradley Cooper, was offered a selection of sweet treats including Quality Street, a biscuit and a Jaffa cake on her way into the event on 2nd March - and naturally, she chose a Jaffa cake.

The incident was brought up on Good Morning Britain by Kate Garraway on Thursday's (2nd May) instalment of the show during a video call with Carey Mulligan.

Kate asked the actor, "You indulged in a Jaffa cake thanks to our Ross King. What's that about? Are they your favourite?"

To which Carey replied, "We were really late, so by the time we got there everyone had gone and we were running in. Everyone was saying to us, 'You’ve got to get in, you’re about to miss the monologue'. And then they asked Jaffa Cake or a biscuit."

She then continued, "Obviously [I said] Jaffa Cake. So I took a Jaffa Cake but the best part was that my friend was with us, helping me with the bottom of my dress or whatever, and as we were walking in this photographer starts taking photos of us, but I’ve got a Jaffa Cake in my mouth.

"My friend, trying to protect me, runs in front of me and grabs the Jaffa Cake out of my mouth. It was just a real, perfect moment of friendship."

The clip of the interview was shared by Good Morning Britain on Instagram alongside the caption, "You can’t ever miss the opportunity for a Jaffa cake, even on The Oscars red carpet!"

Fans were quick to show their appreciation, with one writing, "An icon", while another said, "Love this!" And a third wrote, "That's a true friend", alongside a laughing face emoji.

Carey looked stunning for the annual awards, dressed in a gown from Cristóbal Balenciaga's 1951 collection recreated for the Oscars.

It's nice to see that despite her glamorous attire, it's not all caviar and champagne - and she still appreciates a down-to-earth snack like the rest of us!