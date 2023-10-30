Adele reveals she’s ‘desperate’ for another baby after sweet reunion
Adele got candid about how eager she is to expand her brood during her recent Las Vegas concert
Adele has baby fever. Confirmed direct from the source herself.
At one of her Las Vegas residency dates this weekend (while dressed up as Morticia Addams, no less) Adele told the crowd how she is “desperate” to have another baby – might this be why she’s given up alcohol?
In an adorable moment shared on social media, the multiple Grammy winning legend momentarily stopped her performance as she was overcome with emotion spotting someone who incited her to share her baby hopes.
A post shared by Adele (@adele)
A photo posted by on
Working her way through the crowd, Adele suddenly stops and says, “Oh my god, Colin! Oh my god! This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby!”
What a sweet moment for her!
Later on in the show, she added, “I took a double look and he’s here. I’m desperate for another baby, Colin, bloody hell, so I might give you a call… My son turned 11 a couple of weeks ago and he’s not a baby anymore, it’s crazy.”
Adele currently has just the one child, a son named Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.
After her delight at seeing her doctor, she also cracked a joke in typical Adele fashion, adding, “I don’t want everyone to know who has seen inside my insides!”
Adele got really emotional after she sees the doctor who delivered her baby in the crowd while singing “When We Were Young”. 🥹— #WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/5NLDkoahExOctober 29, 2023
This isn’t the first time the Someone Like You songstress has spoken about her desire to grow her family with sports agent (and rumoured husband!) Rich Paul.
In fact, they’ve even started planning baby names.
At a show in the summer, Adele told the crowd, “I’ve actually been writing lists. So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone.”
When asked by a fan if she preferred Spencer or Parker, she revealed that Rich had also been looking into baby names.
“I can’t say Parker because Rich likes that name”, she continued, and then shared that she loves the name Ray for a girl also.
While it seems the pair are far along in the baby planning business, Adele’s hopes to expand her family might have to be put on hold.
She recently revealed that her hugely successful Las Vegas residency will be extended. The 32 new dates will kick off in January 2024 and end in June at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.
Confirming the new leg of the show, which started in November 2022, Adele shared, “This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have.”
“I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!”
“I’ve felt so much and learned so much about myself and you. It’s humanized everything I thought was scary. Mostly though - it’s just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I’m bloody good at it and that it is 100% where I belong!”
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
The ‘deal’ between King Charles and Prince William which could change everything - and goes against the late Queen's belief
King Charles reportedly aims to step down from the throne when he reaches a certain age
By Jack Slater Published
-
Which royal was a 'holy terror' with a hilariously telling nickname as a child?
One of the senior royals was a handful as a youngster – with his own mother branding him a “holy terror”
By Jack Slater Published
-
Adele reveals she has given up alcohol - as she declares she was a 'borderline alcoholic'
Adele has ditched booze after admitting she was a 'borderline alcoholic' when she was in her twenties
By Laura Harman Published
-
Adele shows off jaw-dropping diamond ring with sweet nod to Rich Paul after calling him her 'husband'
Adele just wore the most spectacular piece of bling on her wedding finger
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Adele wants another baby ‘soon’ – so much so she’s already got names picked out with partner Rich Paul
Adele is looking to expand her family ‘soon’, she shared with fans in Las Vegas
By Jack Slater Published
-
Adele shares shock health news at latest Vegas show, as she reveals her team had to pick her ‘whole body up off the floor’
Adele has been struggling with a health condition and revealed she recently collapsed backstage
By Jack Slater Published
-
Adele’s latest announcement leaves fans baffled as she admits she ‘went a bit crazy’
You do you, Adele!
By Jack Slater Published
-
Adele suffers song leak and fears it could be 'disastrous' for her music comeback
A new song by Adele has been leaked online
By Robyn Morris Published
-
Adele will not sing about her ex-husband on upcoming album
The Grammy award-winning singer has agreed to keep her ex-husband out of her music as a ‘show of respect’
By Emma Dooney Published