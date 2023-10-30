Adele reveals she’s ‘desperate’ for another baby after sweet reunion

Adele has baby fever. Confirmed direct from the source herself.

At one of her Las Vegas residency dates this weekend (while dressed up as Morticia Addams, no less) Adele told the crowd how she is “desperate” to have another baby – might this be why she’s given up alcohol?

In an adorable moment shared on social media, the multiple Grammy winning legend momentarily stopped her performance as she was overcome with emotion spotting someone who incited her to share her baby hopes.

Working her way through the crowd, Adele suddenly stops and says, “Oh my god, Colin! Oh my god! This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby!”

What a sweet moment for her!

Later on in the show, she added, “I took a double look and he’s here. I’m desperate for another baby, Colin, bloody hell, so I might give you a call… My son turned 11 a couple of weeks ago and he’s not a baby anymore, it’s crazy.”

Adele currently has just the one child, a son named Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

After her delight at seeing her doctor, she also cracked a joke in typical Adele fashion, adding, “I don’t want everyone to know who has seen inside my insides!”

This isn’t the first time the Someone Like You songstress has spoken about her desire to grow her family with sports agent (and rumoured husband!) Rich Paul.

In fact, they’ve even started planning baby names.

At a show in the summer, Adele told the crowd, “I’ve actually been writing lists. So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone.”

When asked by a fan if she preferred Spencer or Parker, she revealed that Rich had also been looking into baby names.

“I can’t say Parker because Rich likes that name”, she continued, and then shared that she loves the name Ray for a girl also.

While it seems the pair are far along in the baby planning business, Adele’s hopes to expand her family might have to be put on hold.

She recently revealed that her hugely successful Las Vegas residency will be extended. The 32 new dates will kick off in January 2024 and end in June at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.

Confirming the new leg of the show, which started in November 2022, Adele shared, “This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have.”

“I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!”

“I’ve felt so much and learned so much about myself and you. It’s humanized everything I thought was scary. Mostly though - it’s just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I’m bloody good at it and that it is 100% where I belong!”