Adele wants another baby ‘soon’ – so much so she’s already got names picked out with partner Rich Paul

Adele is looking to expand her family ‘soon’, she shared with fans in Las Vegas

Adele’s got big hopes for a major new release soon – but it’s not a new album she’ll be sharing with the world.

Instead, the Grammy-winning star is hoping to have another baby.

The Someone Like You singer – who concerned fans with shock health news recently - shared her hopes for growing her family during Saturday’s performance of her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas.

Adele and Rich Paul have been dating since 2021

“I really want to be a mum again soon,” Adele shared, adding that she’s already begun writing lists of potential baby names.

“Every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone.”

She shared that she’s a fan of “boy names for girls,” specifically singling out the name “Ray” for a potential daughter.

When chatting with a fan who was trying to decide on their own babies name, the fan was said to have been torn between the names Parker and Spencer.

Adele got involved with the name-choosing, opting for Spencer – but only because her partner, Rich Paul, wants the name Parker.  

Adele is already mother to son, Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Angelo, who turns 11 this October, featured on Adele’s last album, 25, as well as being the inspiration behind several of the tracks.

The fact that the Hello singer has already got names picked out for any future children shouldn’t come as a surprise – she’s been very vocal about wanting to welcome children with Rich Paul for some time now.

Adele shares a son with ex, Simon Konecki

Last year, Adele stopped by The Graham Norton Show, where she discussed the initial delay of her Las Vegas residency.

Explaining why she was adamant it would launch in 2022, she revealed she was hoping to have a baby in 2023.

“I want a baby next year,” she announced. “I have plans next year! I have plans. Imagine if I have to cancel the shows because I'm having a baby.”

Adele’s partner, Rich Paul, has also spoken about his desire for more children with the iconic singer.

Adele and Rich Paul keep their relationship private, but both have spoken about their desire to expand their families together

Rich, who has three children from a past relationship, told E! News, “As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough. But now looking as an older dad and my kids being much older, and obviously, if I was to have more kids … I’m looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad.”

“Oftentimes as you’re building a business, you’re on the go, you’re moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye. Next thing, you know, they’re walking and they’re riding the bike, running and flipping around and that’s the problem.”

He went on to add, “You know, I have a daughter that’s a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I’m really looking forward to being an older dad.”

