Adele shares shock health news at latest Vegas show, as she reveals her team had to pick her ‘whole body up off the floor’

Adele is no stranger to making her fans emotional – have you heard any of her ballads, after all? – but this weekend, she had fans upset for a different reason.

The superstar singer shocked fans when she shared upsetting health news, and shared that she had recently collapsed backstage.

She told fans at her most recent Weekends with Adele performance in Las Vegas, “They picked my whole body up off the floor.”

But before everyone gets too concerned, Adele revealed that it’s actually a flare up of a condition she’s battled for some time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Sun who reported on accounts from people who were there, Adele was forced to take some time out and leave the stage during a pain her back this weekend. She told the crowd, “I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica.”

She reportedly add that she had been “bragging” about recovering from the painful back condition, but perhaps she’d got too cocky as “God brought it back.”

Seen limping across the stage, Adele might’ve been in pain but she still kept her trademark British wit.

She joked with the crowd, “I’ve got two more [songs], I've just got to get over to the other side of the stage. I have to waddle these days because I have really bad sciatica.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is sciatica?

The NHS explain that sciatica is where the sciatic nerve, which runs from your lower back to your feet, is irritated or compressed. People with sciatica may feel stabbing, burning or shooting pain, tingling, numbness or weakness in their back (usually near the lower back) or feet and toes.

This weekend isn’t the first time Adele has talked about living with the back pain.

In an interview with The Face in 2021, the Someone Like You Grammy winner shared, “I've been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture.”

She actually credited the back pain – or, rather, wanting to get rid of it – with part of her journey to lose weight. She explained, “Where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don't play up as much. It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more.”

A post shared by Adele (@adele) A photo posted by on

From her back pain to her love for Celine Dion, Adele is certainly getting used to sharing little tidbits while performing at her sold out Las Vegas residency.

It wasn’t too long ago she also revealed a strange addiction… to Christmas villages.

“You’re going to think I’m an old woman. I went on eBay and suddenly discovered light-up miniature Christmas villages. I went a bit crazy. I’ve spent a lot of money,” the Rolling in the Deep star told a bemused audience.

She added, “Then I found a Dickens one with loads of London landmarks. I got a bit addicted… really, my main goal is to figure out some kind of socket situation to plug in all the wires.”

Well, let’s hope she’s resting her back while enjoying her miniature villages!