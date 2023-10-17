Adele shows off jaw-dropping diamond ring with sweet nod to Rich Paul after calling him her 'husband'
Adele just wore the most spectacular piece of bling on her wedding finger
Adele has once again reignited rumours that she and partner, Rich Paul have tied the knot as she posed with a copy of his memoir and an enormous emerald-cut ring on social media.
In a new post shared to her Instagram feed, Adele has added further fuel to all the fan theories that she and her rapper boyfriend, Rich Paul have tied the knot - or at the very least, are engaged.
Indeed, despite debuting chic dark red nails just a few days prior, her manicure was the least of our concerns, as the Easy On Me singer was pictured holding up Rich's new memoir Lucky Me whilst also sporting an enormous rock on her ring finger.
The singer posed with a fresh copy of the book (see slide two), whilst dressed in a gorgeous black gown, embellished with gold. She wore her hair in a voluminous blowout but despite all the glitz and glamour and her fresh, milky nude nails, your eyes immediately dip to that ring.
A post shared by Adele (@adele)
A photo posted by on
Adele offered no explanation for the mammoth emerald-cut diamond - set on a pavé band - dazzling from her left hand and simply captioned the post with, "Weekend 31," referring to the 31st show of her Las Vegas residency.
Of course, the shimmery addition did not go unnoticed by fans, as one commented, "Okay ring!"
While another wrote, "It's the rock for me."
This is not, however, the first time the couple - who are thought to have started dating in 2021 - have teased their relationship status.
In fact, the Adele engagement rumours originally started swirling back in February 2022, when she was first spotted wearing a diamond ring at the BRIT Awards, which she attended alongside Rich.
Then in September 2023, Adele appeared to confirm that they had tied the knot during her Weekend 27 show, by calling Rich her husband. In a TikTok video shared by an attendee, Adele quipped in response to a fan asking to marry her,"You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love. And my husband’s here tonight. He’s here."
Dior Hypnotic Poison, £97 for 50ml | Sephora UK
Right now you can nab £16.30 off Adele's go-to perfume over at Sephora UK, with its warm and musky blend of jasmine, orange blossom, tonka bean and vanilla perfume notes, it's no surprise Adele has hailed it as her favourite scent that she's been loyal to for years.
Despite all the speculation though, it looks unlikely that Adele will be officially confirming anything anytime soon, as she said on The Graham Norton Show in 2022 when asked about the engagement rumours, "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?"
That being said though, the hitmaker has treated fans to a few candid glimpses into their romance, having previously declared that she loves Rich 'more than life itself' during one of her Vegas shows and serenading him on his birthday.
