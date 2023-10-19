Adele reveals she has given up alcohol - as she declares she was a 'borderline alcoholic'

Adele has ditched booze, and hasn't had a drink in three months, the star revealed this weekend.

There are many benefits to not drinking alcohol, and data has suggested that more and more people in the UK are choosing to go sober and cut out the booze. On stage, Adele admitted that too has ditched alcohol and hadn't had a drink in three months.

While performing as part of her Las Vegas residency, Adele revealed on Saturday, October 14, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace that she was a 'borderline alcoholic' in her twenties. "You know, I stopped drinking quite a long time ago now," she began. "I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago. It’s boring. I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine.

She then turned to an audience member who was sipping on an alcoholic beverage and joked, "So enjoy your whiskey sour. I’m very, very jealous."

In a 2021 interview with Vogue, the I Drink Wine, singer spoke about her love of wine. "I start arguments if I drink liquor. I can handle my wine, I could drink five bottles of wine and have a normal conversation," she claimed.

She then revealed that she used to drink and go clubbing while she was going through her breakup with Simon Konecki. "I thought I was being carefree, but I think there was an element of being careless. Then again, I have security guards coming out my ass, so nothing ever got out. I was falling out the back door of the bar rather than falling out of the front. Then I remember I woke up with the worst hangover. Hangxiety, I call it. ‘Who did I talk to?’ ‘What did I do?’ It was a month of me going crazy. I don’t really do that any more," she said.

While chatting with Vogue US in 2021, Adele admitted that she frequently suffers from the after-effects of drinking. "I’m always a bit hungover on Monday morning," she said.

She also revealed that like the rest of the UK, she drank more during the pandemic lockdowns, "It got earlier and earlier, the drinking." She also said that during lockdown, "My first emergency run at the grocery store was for Whispering Angel and ketchup," referring to her favourite rosé. She then joked that the wine made her somewhat rambunctious. "Whispering Angel turned me into a barking dog. It did not make me whisper," she joked.

She added, "I’ve always had a very close relationship with alcohol. I was always very fascinated by alcohol. It’s what kept my dad from me. So I always wanted to know what was so great about it." Although the singer may have previously had a 'close' relationship with alcohol, her three-month sobriety suggests that she has now turned over a new leaf.