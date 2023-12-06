Mariah Carey's perfect bath requires two surprisingly affordable products
Mariah Carey's perfect bath includes two product types as essentials and you can pick up some that work for you very affordably
Mariah Carey's recipe for the perfect bath requires two products that you can pick up surprisingly affordably.
If you’re looking around for Christmas beauty gift ideas then bath products are often a huge contender for anyone who enjoys a relaxing soak on a cold winter evening. We all have a preference for the way we enjoy a bath, but Mariah Carey’s perfect bath might just tempt you to try something new.
Currently on a national tour, the All I Want for Christmas Is You singer has revealed what goes into her ultimate bath and it’s surprisingly not that many bubbles. Instead, she uses a good amount of bath salts as well as bath oils - both of which can be picked up without an extortionate price tag.
Opening up to PEOPLE, Mariah described taking a bath as one of her “coping mechanisms” in life and explained how a bath can be “ruined”.
“If someone is kind enough to say ‘Okay, I know you're probably going to want to get inside and go in the bath, so I’ll run it for you.’ Well… Things can go wrong,” she said. “They put in too many bubbles. That gets a little bit out of control because then you can't just lay back without getting bubbles all over you.”
The singer continued, “I prefer the bath salts, and those can really be good, especially if you're a little sore or whatever, you can just soak in bath salts. My latest favorite are the orange ones. They’re really good. Then there's the lavender ones that are really relaxing.”
SHOP STUNNING BATH PRODUCTS
RRP:
Was £19, Now £12.67 | Containing mineral-rich sea salt infused with gorgeously relaxing French lavender essential oil, this is a lovely product to add into your bath routine.
RRP: £7.50 | These bath salts have Epsom Salt with Himalayan Salt infused with the essential oils of pink grapefruit and lemongrass as well as seaweed extracts. If you're looking to feel cleansed and refreshed this is a great product.
Mariah recommended using “[n]ot the whole jug” but a good amount and “then some bath oils” too. Whilst she didn’t name the specific brands she uses, Mariah’s love of orange is incredibly festive and lavender is a popular scent. There are plenty of bath salts on the market, including the Neal’s Yard Remedies Lavender Bath Salts.
Currently reduced from £19 to £12.67 on Amazon, these are gorgeous. If you’d rather go down the citrus route like Mariah then Holland & Barrett sell the beautifully-packaged Westlab cleanse bathing salts with pink grapefruit, lemongrass and seaweed for £7.50.
Mariah Carey’s perfect bath also features bath oils and if you want to treat yourself or a loved-one then the Neal's Yard Soothing Bath Oil is a lovely option. Priced at £19 for a 100ml, this bath oil has a blend of essential oils, some of which help to enhance wellbeing and some which help to leave your skin smooth.
Alongside her love of bath salts and oils, Mariah Carey revealed that she likes to keep her phone close by - something that not everyone will likely agree with.
“Everybody gets mad at me when they talk to me and I'm in the bath,” she said. “They’re like, ‘It’s a little boomy where you are. What are you doing?’ But I've been like that since I was little.”
Whether or not you agree with Mariah’s love of answering calls in the bath, her products sounds gorgeous for a relaxing soak.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
