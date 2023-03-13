Jamie Lee Curtis’ first ever Oscar win sees her give emotional shout-out to late parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh

Jamie Lee Curtis’ first ever Oscar win has finally come to pass as the acclaimed actor won the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

From the Oscars 2023 best dressed to what’s inside the 2023 Oscars gift bag the star-studded awards were every bit as glamorous and exciting as we’ve come to expect. And when it comes to the winners arguably the night belonged to Everything Everywhere All at Once which scooped no fewer than seven Oscars. This included Jamie Lee Curtis’ first ever Oscar win with her award in the Best Supporting Actress Category for her role as IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert movie.

Taking to the stage to accept this huge accolade, Jamie Lee Curtis was visibly moved and her tearful speech ended with a shout-out to her late parents in whose footsteps she’s followed.

“My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories. I just won an Oscar,” she exclaimed, looking up perhaps in a nod to them watching over her.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ iconic parents were Tony Curtis, who was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for The Defiant Ones, and Janet Leigh, who was nominated in the same category as Jamie for her portrayal of Marion Crane in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. Now Jamie Lee Curtis’ first ever Oscar win has seen her take home an award they would doubtless be incredibly proud of.

Speaking to PEOPLE (opens in new tab) at the Independent Spirit Awards ahead of the Oscars 2023, Jamie Lee reflected on what it was like to be nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, just like her “legendary” mom Janet.

She declared, "You know, I didn't think about that. I mean, I knew it, I was aware of it. I never thought that would happen. Like my parents and their fame and their stardom was so legendary that I've never felt like I would be anywhere near the level. It's a beautiful link. It's a lineage link."

Jamie Lee Curtis’ first ever Oscar win was the perfect opportunity to honor both of her beloved parents. Though the Best Supporting Actress began her speech with a powerful tribute to her Everything Everywhere All at Once co-stars and colleagues.

“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself but I am not, I am hundreds of people. I’m hundreds of people,” she said. “I’m the Daniels [writers and directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert], Jonathan, Ley Line, the entire crew, my bae Michelle [Yeoh, who won Best Actress], Ke [Huy Quan, who won Best Supporting Actor], Steph [Hsu], the entire group of artists who made this movie - WE just won an Oscar!”

She went on to thank others close to her including her agent, her “beautiful husband” Christopher Guest, as well as his and Jamie Lee Curtis’ daughters Ruby and Annie and her sister Kelly. Her Oscars win was one of seven for Everything Everywhere All at Once which also won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing.