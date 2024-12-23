These five festive cocktails are the drinks to elevate your Christmas celebrations
A festive cocktail is the perfect way to welcome your guests during Christmas celebrations, so we've gathered some inspiring recipes to help you set the mood.
Few things capture the spirit of the season quite like a special holiday-inspired drink. Whether you're serving up cocktails at a party or indulging in a little 'me-time' while wrapping presents, there's something undeniably indulgent - yet cosy - about crafting the perfect Christmas cocktail at home.
Food Director for woman&home Jen Bedloe tells us, “The beauty of festive cocktails is in tailoring them to the moment — a lighter spritz like the Lillet Winterberry is perfect for a daytime gathering or Christmas lunch, while richer, warming drinks like the Gingerbread Old Fashioned are ideal for cosy evenings by the fire.
"For those late-night celebrations, a twist on a classic like the Espresso Mar-creamy can keep the party going with a touch of indulgence. Best of all, these recipes are quick and easy to make, so you can spend more time enjoying the festivities and less time making them.”
1. Espresso Mar-creamy
Give your classic Espresso Martini a makeover this season with a rum infused twist from Bumbu, a newer brand on the block. Bumbu Cream Liqueur is crafted from rum distilled from sugarcane sourced from across the West Indies, blended with a selection of warming spices and smooth, real dairy cream to create the ultimate decadent tipple.
Simply add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker then strain into a martini glass and garnish with a dusting of cacao.
Ingredients:
- 25ml Bumbu Cream
- 25ml Kahlua Coffee Liqueur
- 50ml Esspresso-strength coffee
- 10ml Sugar Syrup
2. Lillet Winterberry Spritz
Spritzes aren’t just for summer! For a lighter option this season, Lillet Rosé is a wine-based apéritif that pairs nicely with dark fruit cordial - a refreshingly crisp, low-sugar, and lower-alcohol alternative for Christmas Day.
Add the ingredients to your glass of choice, then stir. Garnish with berries and rosemary before serving.
Ingredients:
- 50ml Lillet Rosé
- 25ml Dark Fruit Cordial
- Tonic Water to top
3. Gold & Delicious Spritz
An indulgent spritz with an undeniably festive feel, this sweet and spiced blend of Absolut Hunni, cinnamon syrup, and apple juice totally gives ‘cosying up with in front of the fire’ vibes. Add the ingredients to a cocktail shaker, then strain into your glass of choice. Garnish with apple slices and a sprig of thyme.
Ingredients:
- 25ml Absolut Hunni Vodka
- 25ml Apple Juice
- 5ml Cinnamon Syrup
- Prosecco to top
4. Santa Margarita
If you’re looking for a festive upgrade on everyone’s favourite cocktail, mix Altos Tequila Plata with cranberry juice and pomegranate syrup for a flavourful Margarita. Perfect for whipping up at New Year’s Eve cocktail parties. Add the ingredients to a cocktail shaker, then strain into your glass of choice. Garnish with apple slices and a sprig of thyme.
Ingredients:
- 25ml Absolut Hunni Vodka
- 25ml Apple Juice
- 5ml Cinnamon Syrup
- Prosecco to top
5. Gingerbread Old Fashioned
This Christmas, it’s all about the garnish. Elevate your Old Fashioned with Jameson Black Barrell and a festive touch — a gingerbread man perched by the rim. An easy way to impress your guests, with very minimal effort.
Stir the ingredients then strain into your glass of choice. Garnish with an orange twist and a gingerbread man.
Ingredients:
- 50ml Jameson Black Barrel
- 10ml Gingerbread Syrup
- Dash Angostura Bitters
- Dash Orange Bitters
Heidi is a seasoned lifestyle journalist with almost 20 years of experience. Before joining Future in 2021, she enjoyed a successful freelance career that spanned more than 15 years. During this time, Heidi achieved bylines in most of the UK's national newspapers, including The Guardian, The Times, and The Telegraph, and wrote for a wide variety of print and digital magazines, including Psychologies, Red, Glamour and Mother & Baby, where she was Shopping Editor for six years. Heidi specialises in consumer content including buying guides, product reviews and gift guides that solve every 'what to buy for...' problem you can think of.
