If you loved The Women, don't miss these 3 novels with female resilience and friendship at their core

Kristin Hannah's bestseller highlights love and female strength, like these picks

A composite image shows the front covers of books The Women, The Safekeep, The Sirens and The Paris Daughter
(Image credit: Publishers)
Zoe West's avatar
By
published
in Features

An epic, heartbreaking yet uplifting story, The Women by Kristin Hannah has topped multiple book charts and been recommended to friends, colleagues, neighbours, grocers and delivery drivers all over.

The Women follows a young nurse, Frankie, sent to the Vietnam War and deeply affected by what she sees. Returning to a changed America, she discovers the true value of female friendship and the heartbreak love can cause.

Fellow author Taylor Jenkins Reid called The Women "Utterly absorbing... A triumph." And many readers have been left wanting more – including the movie adaptation, after the rights were bought by Warner Bros last year.

Zoe West
Zoe West
Books Editor

It’s safe to say woman&home’s Books Editor Zoe West has read a LOT of books. An avid young bookworm obsessed with the misadventures of red-haired orphan Anne Shirley, Zoe never lost her love of reading. The fact she now gets to do it as her job is a constant source of wonderment for her. Zoe regularly interviews authors, writes features, hosts live book events and presents social media reels. She also judges book prizes, which includes this year’s Theakston Crime Novel of the Year and Nero Book Awards.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.