If you loved The Women, don't miss these 3 novels with female resilience and friendship at their core

An epic, heartbreaking yet uplifting story, The Women by Kristin Hannah has topped multiple book charts and been recommended to friends, colleagues, neighbours, grocers and delivery drivers all over.

The Women follows a young nurse, Frankie, sent to the Vietnam War and deeply affected by what she sees. Returning to a changed America, she discovers the true value of female friendship and the heartbreak love can cause.

We recently spoke to lawyer-turned writer Kristin, gaining an insight into her influences. She told us, "As the child of a peripatetic adventurer, I longed for stability and certainty. I never dreamt of being a writer, or an astronaut or a ballet dancer.

"I wanted to be a small-town librarian. Books were my best friends back then and working among them sounded ideal."

Kristin listed Anne of Green Gables, The Wizard of Oz, and The Hobbit as formative books for her, called thriller novel It by Stephen King "a masterclass in how time and structure impact a story." She described The Prince of Tides by Pat Conroy as "beautifully immersive and gorgeously written, with characters I truly care about. I use it as a study guide for the kind of writer I want to be."

Fellow author Taylor Jenkins Reid called The Women "Utterly absorbing... A triumph." And many readers have been left wanting more – including the movie adaptation, after the rights were bought by Warner Bros last year.

Aside from Kristin's other popular novels such as The Nightingale (also slated for a movie version), The Four Winds, and Firefly Lane (and the Netflix series of the same name), we've unearthed three other gems to immerse yourself in, with characters you'll care about intensely.

