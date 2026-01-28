Why is my jade plant dropping leaves? Plant experts reveal the reasons your succulent may be shedding

Finding fallen leaves surrounding your beloved jade plant is the last thing you'd want to see as a plant parent. However, this sign of stress is common and easy to prevent.

When it comes to caring for indoor plants, they can often leave us guessing whether they've got enough water or if they're in the right spot in our homes. And more often than not, we don't know they're unhappy until they're suddenly on death's door, for jade plants that can look like falling leaves.

Worry not, while it can be sad to see those glossy leaves go, the plant experts are here to explain why this happens and, more importantly, to stop it from happening again.

Why is my jade plant dropping leaves?

Even when you've mastered your houseplant watering routine, your leafy friend can take you by surprise and start showing sudden signs of distress. For jade plants, this can mean dropping their leaves, and there are several reasons this can happen.

"Leaf drop in jade plants comes down to a handful of fixable stresses. Overwatering coupled with poor drainage, suffocates roots and can lead to rot, while long gaps between deep waterings cause drought stress that sheds leaves," says Dr Russell Sharp, Founder of Eutrema.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if you know how often to water your succulents, there are a few other conditions that can affect the health of your jade plant.

"Low light or a sudden change in light, including abrupt moves into strong sun, can cause yellowing or scorched leaves that then fall. Temperature shocks from cold draughts, heat stress, or large day–night swings also unsettle them," explains Dr Russell.

"A pot that is too large or a heavy, water-retentive compost keeps the root zone wet, and overfeeding causes salt build-up, while long-term nutrient depletion has the opposite effect," he adds.

Dr Russell Sharp Social Links Navigation Plant scientist and Founder of Eutrema Dr Russell Sharp is a plant scientist and innovator, best known for developing the range of plant care products offered by his company, Eutrema. He previously served as Senior Lecturer in Horticulture at Moulton College and Northampton University, where he shared his expertise with the next generation of plant enthusiasts.

What to do when a jade plant drops leaves?

If you have made a common houseplant mistake and found your jade plant is paying for it, don't panic yet. There are still ways you can perk it up and stop any other leaves from falling off.

"The fastest fix starts with the root zone. Probe right down to the root level or slide the plant gently from its pot, and if the compost is wet and sour, unpot fully, trim any brown, mushy roots, and repot into a gritty, free-draining succulent mix in a pot with a drainage hole," starts Dr Russell.

"Also, consider planting into a 'rose pot', which forces the growing media to drain more freely than square-shaped pots. Hold water for 5–7 days, then switch to a soak-and-dry routine; if it was bone-dry, water once thoroughly and let every drop drain away," he continues.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Knowing when to repot a plant is a key part of indoor plant care and will make all the difference in your plant's health and growth capabilities.

"After repotting, a mild seaweed biostimulant can help roots re-establish, but keep doses light. Do not compress the growing media too hard, as this will drive air, and thus oxygen, out of the growing media, which again could lead to leaf drop," states Dr Russell.

"Place in full sun, but it is important to keep the plants away from radiators that generate intense dry heat, which will scorch the plants," he says.

FAQs

What does an overwatered jade look like?

Overwatering can look different for various plants; it can make your rose bush leaves turn yellow or be the reason a monsteras leaves tips are turning brown. For a jade plant, there are some telltale signs.

"Your jade plant will show a combination of signs when it is being overwatered, from leaves dropping from the plant including new growth rather than just the older leaves from the base of the plant, to the usually firm, plump and glossy leaves becoming softer and ‘mushy’ and even developing ‘blisters’ when the plant it trying to rid itself of excess water," explains Lucie Bradley, Garden expert at Easy Garden Irrigation.

It's always a good idea to continue checking on your plants, whether that's weekly or when you're completing your daily cleaning habits.

"The overall health of the plant will also be affected by being overwatered, with it starting to droop and wilt and signs of rot appearing - this includes both the main stem becoming soft and mushy and turning dark brown or black, as well as the roots turning mushy and black and giving off an unpleasant smell as they rot in constantly wet soil," she continues.

Lucie Bradley Social Links Navigation Gardening Expert at Easy Garden Irrigation With over 28 years working in the garden industry, Lucie has been fortunate enough to spend every day speaking to both amateur and professional gardeners. Encouraged to garden since she was old enough to walk, she believes that you can never know everything about gardening, as it is constantly evolving.

(Image credit: Future)

Why are the leaves on my jade plant shrivelling up and falling off?

Should your jade plant be looking worse for wear, with shrivelled leaves and even more leaves dropping off, you might need to adjust its care routine.

"When the leaves of your jade plant shrivel up before they fall off, this can often be caused by incorrect watering - usually lack of water, but can also occur by watering too often," starts Lucie. "In addition, if your plant is exposed to too much direct light or insufficient natural light, this type of shrivelling, colour change and drop can happen."

"Whilst fluctuations in temperature, from too hot to too cold, can also cause leaves to shrivel and drop," she finishes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for a low maintenance collection of houseplants we'd recommed opting for the easiest indoor plants to keep alive. They're more hardy and won't need as much attention, perfect for busy households.