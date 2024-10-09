Why is my dehumidifier leaking water? And how can I fix it? Experts offer advice
After owning my dehumidifier for over a year I was surprised to see water leaking out of the bottom. With the damp winter only a short while away I asked appliance experts what could be done...
After owning a dehumidifier for over a year now I truly don't know what I'd do without it. Which is why it felt like such a tragedy when I found it leaking water out of the bottom, covering my floor.
Having one of the best dehumidifiers in my home has made such a huge difference during the damp and cold weather of winter. If you manage to avoid common dehumidifier mistakes it can also save you money on your heating too.
These are the reasons I've come to rely on mine so heavily and why I felt such panic to see it malfunctioning and leaking water.
Once the puddle had dried and the machine switched off I decided it was only right to speak directly to appliance experts who know everything you need to know about dehumidifiers to see why it was happening and what could be done to prevent it in future.
Why is my dehumidifier leaking water out of the bottom?
Even when you know how to use a dehumidifier in winter it can sometimes let you down and begin to leak. Fortunately, this is quite a common issue and isn't cause for concern right away.
"Firstly, If the dehumidifier is not placed on a level surface, water might not drain correctly into the bucket or drain hose, leading to leaks," says David Miloshev, Electrician and HVAC/heating expert at Fantastic Services.
"Also dirt and debris can block airflow, causing condensation to build up in the wrong areas, leading to leaks."
Make sure you know how to clean your dehumidifier so these blockages don't happen. After checking my machine I quickly realised that the drain hose that leads into the bucket had a ring of dust around it.
Here are our recommendations for dehumidifier cleaning products...
RRP: £5.29 | This is a hero product every cleaner should have in their home, especially when it comes to cleaning appliances. This eight-pack will make any clean-up job that much easier and having more than one on hand will have you prepared for even the biggest messes.
RRP: £2.77 | Dish soap although simple is one of the best all-round cleaners to have in your cleaning kit. This one from Ecover is plant-based and safe for sensitive skin so you don't have to worry about anyone in your household using it.
Another reason your machine might be leaking is something internal is faulty. David explains, "Also, in some cases, internal parts, like the water reservoir or seals, could be damaged or loose, allowing water to escape from the unit. Other internal components, like seals and gaskets, may also wear down."
A great place to look first for any issues is the internal water bucket, David recommends checking if it's seated properly or if there are any cracks. He says, "Over time, the water collection bucket or internal water reservoir might develop cracks or wear out, causing water to leak through."
Similarly, if the bucket is full and your model's automatic shut-off system has failed then excess water will probably leak out. If this is the case David says it's best to check the sensor that's meant to alert the machine when the bucket is full.
Today's best dehumidifier deals to shop now
Wood's MDK26 Dehumidifier: was £322.49, now £191.99 at Amazon (save £131)
This is the dream dehumidifier for seriously damp spaces. It's sleek, simple, and super effective. Even at full price, it's worth the investment. Read more in our full product review here.
Pro Breeze 1500ml Mini Dehumidifier: was £59.99, now £47.49 at Amazon (save £12)
Not every home needs a big dehumidifier and for those more compact spaces, the Probreeze is perfect, It can collect 1500ml from your room in a day, which is incredible for how compact this is.
Russell Hobbs Fresh Air Pro: was £89.99, now £75 at Amazon (save £14.99)
If you live in a small space and you've been struggling with dampness and condensation, this petite powerhouse is a brilliant investment. It's no bigger than a speaker but can remove 750ml of water from your air in just a day. Read all in our full product review here.
Can I fix my leaking dehumidifier?
If you're anything like me and use your dehumidifier to dry clothes indoors without a dryer then you no doubt panicked about it working again. I personally find dehumidifiers good for drying clothes so needed to fix the leak as soon as possible.
When it comes to fixing the leak the best thing is to inspect your machine and identify where the leak is coming from and why. David explains that cleaning your dehumidifier, hose, line, bucket and sensor included will fix majority of problems. Also ensuring your machine is on a level surface and its internal parts are undamaged as well as sealed properly will stop any future leaks.
Chris Michael, Meaco's Managing Director says, "If you still have a leak then check that the spout is clear and clean, remove the lid off the water tank and make sure that the water tank does not have a crack in it by filling it with water and placing it on a paper towel on the kitchen side."
Chris has been advising on humidity solutions and dehumidifiers since 1991 and is well known within the dehumidifier industry across the world as a lead on innovation and sustainability.
FAQs
Is a dehumidifier ok to use after leaking?
Whether you have a dehumidifier in your bathroom or are using one to prevent mould in your wardrobes this winter, you may be wondering if it's safe to use post-leak.
Talking to Aneesa Khan, Assistant Home Electricals Buyer at VonHaus she says, "If the dehumidifier doesn’t continue to leak and isn’t affecting any of the electric components, and the parts are fixed, the dehumidifier will be fine to use."
Using these experts' advice, I found that the drainage hose was causing the issue as well as the lid on my internal water bucket acting as a blockage. After cleaning the hose and removing the lid I am happy to see no more leaks!
Whilst there are many places you should put your dehumidifier without worry, keep an eye out for leaks especially when it's in a carpeted room.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
