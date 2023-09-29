Love Le Creuset's autumn range but looking for a more purse-friendly pick? We love these lookalikes
These pumpkin-shaped casserole dishes scream 'Halloween' and will make a stunning centrepiece to your spooky table spread...
Whether you've been eyeing up the Le Creuset Cast Iron Pumpkin Casserole dish for a while or you're looking for a cute and festive centrepiece for your next dinner party, we've found the perfect replicas of the cult brand's pricey autumnal dishware.
The Le Creuset Halloween collection is here, and its cast iron pumpkin pot is the star of the show. But like many Le Creuset stoneware pieces, induction pans, and kitchen gadgets, this festive pot has a hefty price tag of £269 attached and rarely makes it to the list of the best Le Creuset deals. If its unique shape and vibrant orange hue aren't enough to win you over its steep price, but you still want a stunning autumn-themed casserole dish, we've found affordable alternatives that look and perform like the real deal.
From a £40 pumpkin casserole dish that's oven-safe to a £45.99 cast iron pot with the same dimensions and construction, there's a pumpkin ramekin that'll cook and hold all your delicious autumn recipes in style.
The French brand is known for its fun collections that make holiday cooking a bit more enjoyable, like the Le Creuset Harry Potter collection, Valentine's, Christmas, and Halloween. And while the Le Creuset Cast Iron Pumpkin Casserole is more expensive, its durability and unique style, and top quality set it apart from any replica or cookware brand.
So what makes this Le Creuset casserole dish so special other than its pumpkin shape and vibrant Volcanic orange hue? Well, like all Le Creuset's cast iron enameled cookware, you're able to use this pot on just about any heat source, as it's oven, grill, hob, and cooktop friendly. Its large 3.7L capacity is another plus, making this an excellent kitchen addition to a large household. In short, if you can afford the real deal, we highly recommend it.
But if its cute aesthetics and cooking capabilities aren't enough to persuade you to spend £269, keep scrolling to find a few brilliant, cheaper alternatives...
The best Le Creuset Cast Iron Pumpkin Casserole lookalikes
RRP: £40
This £40 replica is a durable, heat-friendly cookware dishwith the same pumpkin shape, orange colour, and lidded Le Creuset design. With Next's casserole dish, we found some dimensions to be a tad larger than the Le Creuset, with a width of 32cm compared to 26.4cm and a depth of 27cm compared to 10.1cm. Both brands share a similar height of 18cm, but Le Creuset's is just 0.7cm bigger.
Besides the dimensions, the main difference between the two is their heat source, with the Next Pumpkin Casserole dish being oven use only. So, If you only plan on making baked dishes, this is the perfect option!
RRP: £49.99
From its silver stem-shaped knob to its cast iron material to its heating capabilities, this Etsy lookalike is the closest autumn ramekin we've seen to the real deal. It's even available in white at a cheaper price of £45.99
It has nearly a perfect five-star rating, and its 2L capacity is described to be the perfect size for two. Many reviewers love using this pot to make stews, Yorkshire pudding, and even fried foods.
RRP: £28
If you love the look of Le Creuset's cast iron pumpkin casserole but your budget doesn't stretch to its steep price tag, we love this little stoneware pumpkin dish from the French brand itself. Costing just £28, you can enjoy the durableness and autumn chicness of a Le Creuset casserole but in a smaller size.
This petite yet cute pumpkin pot has a capacity of 0.3L, which is a great size for individual dishes or a small pot of soup. And unlike most whimsical cookware dishes, this Le Creuset is oven, grill, and microwavable safe. It's the perfect casserole dish for those figuring out how to organize a small kitchen. Did we mention it's also available in white and a sea salt colour?
