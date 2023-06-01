The Le Creuset Harry Potter collection is the perfect investment if you’ve loved watching the movies on Netflix

If rewatching the Harry Potter movies on Netflix has got you hankering to bring a bit more magic into your home, then look no further than the Le Creuset Harry Potter collection.

First launched in November 2021, iconic kitchenware brand Le Creuset released a range of Harry Potter and Hogwarts-inspired pots, pans, cooking tools, mugs and much more for muggle fans of the magical world.

Despite first hitting shops nearly two years ago, some items from the collection are still available to buy now, including the bestselling Harry Potter Cast Iron Round Casserole. With nods to details from the fantasy series such as the well-known Hogwarts houses and Harry Potter's beloved owl Hedwig, the collection is available via retailers such as John Lewis and Selfridges, as well as Le Creuset itself.

While the collection wasn't explicitly advertised as limited-edition, many of the pieces have unsurprisingly sold out since the collection's release. Certain items, such as the Hogwarts Express kettle and the Lord Voldemort casserole dish, are no longer available to buy. However, plenty of items can still be purchased, including special edition mugs, plates, and more of the best cookware from the themed range.

In terms of pricing, the Le Creuset Harry Potter products - as with Le Creuset's range more generally - are definitely an investment. The brand is known for its unmatched quality, which is supported by the lifetime warranty offered on all the products. The Le Creuset Harry Potter Signature Round Casserole (which features a knob with special lightning-bolt design on the lid) will set you back around £130 more than the brand's standard casserole dish of the same size. However, we saw prices slashed on the Le Creuset Harry Potter range during last year's Black Friday sales, which is generally a good time to find the best Le Creuset deals online.

Where to find the Le Creuset Harry Potter collection still in stock

Unlike when the collection was first released, there aren't loads of retailers still selling the Harry Potter Le Creuset collection. However, there are still products available on retailers such as John Lewis and Selfridges, and the official Le Creuset website, and we've listed some of the best pieces below.

If you wanted to go for a refurbished or second-hand option from the range that isn't in stock anymore, you can check sites like eBay for these.