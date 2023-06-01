The Le Creuset Harry Potter collection is the perfect investment if you’ve loved watching the movies on Netflix
With the Harry Potter films all available on Netflix in the UK, we're revisiting the Le Creuset Harry Potter collection and have found all the places you can still pick up a piece to take home
If rewatching the Harry Potter movies on Netflix has got you hankering to bring a bit more magic into your home, then look no further than the Le Creuset Harry Potter collection.
First launched in November 2021, iconic kitchenware brand Le Creuset released a range of Harry Potter and Hogwarts-inspired pots, pans, cooking tools, mugs and much more for muggle fans of the magical world.
Despite first hitting shops nearly two years ago, some items from the collection are still available to buy now, including the bestselling Harry Potter Cast Iron Round Casserole. With nods to details from the fantasy series such as the well-known Hogwarts houses and Harry Potter's beloved owl Hedwig, the collection is available via retailers such as John Lewis and Selfridges, as well as Le Creuset itself.
While the collection wasn't explicitly advertised as limited-edition, many of the pieces have unsurprisingly sold out since the collection's release. Certain items, such as the Hogwarts Express kettle and the Lord Voldemort casserole dish, are no longer available to buy. However, plenty of items can still be purchased, including special edition mugs, plates, and more of the best cookware from the themed range.
In terms of pricing, the Le Creuset Harry Potter products - as with Le Creuset's range more generally - are definitely an investment. The brand is known for its unmatched quality, which is supported by the lifetime warranty offered on all the products. The Le Creuset Harry Potter Signature Round Casserole (which features a knob with special lightning-bolt design on the lid) will set you back around £130 more than the brand's standard casserole dish of the same size. However, we saw prices slashed on the Le Creuset Harry Potter range during last year's Black Friday sales, which is generally a good time to find the best Le Creuset deals online.
Where to find the Le Creuset Harry Potter collection still in stock
Unlike when the collection was first released, there aren't loads of retailers still selling the Harry Potter Le Creuset collection. However, there are still products available on retailers such as John Lewis and Selfridges, and the official Le Creuset website, and we've listed some of the best pieces below.
If you wanted to go for a refurbished or second-hand option from the range that isn't in stock anymore, you can check sites like eBay for these.
RRP: £365
Le Creuset's signature round cast-iron casserole dish is re-imagined here with a design featuring the boy who lived, with a brass knob on the lid in the shape of a lightning bolt. The dish is suitable for ovens and hobs (including induction hobs), and has a lifetime warranty.
RRP: £22
One of the least expensive items in the range, this pie funnel redirects steam during cooking, meaning your pie won't suffer from a soggy bottom. The funnel - which is in the shape of Harry's beloved pet owl, Hedwig - can be used in the grill, oven or microwave, and it can also be popped in the dishwasher.
RRP: £22
Glazed in the brand's Meringue shade, this stoneware mug is sturdy yet light, with a Harry Potter-inspired design on its side. Do note that the mug isn't dishwasher safe.
RRP: £69.99
This smaller casserole dish is out of stock at lots of retailers, but we've found an on-sale option that offers a great price. The knob of the lid is in the shape of a Quidditch ball, and the same lifetime warranty applies on this attractive dish.
RRP: £90
Selfridges offers a set of four of the Harry Potter collection's mugs. The mugs feature ombre-effect handles, and are hand-glazed with a ten-year guarantee.
RRP: £45
This machine-washable oven glove features the emblems of the four houses of Hogwarts: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin. The hands of the quilted cotton glove also feature the Hogwarts crest, stitched in gold thread.
Featuring the symbol of the Deathly Hallows, this spoon rest has deep sides to prevent spillage. Made from 100% stoneware, the dishwasher-safe gray rest has a polished finish and is the perfect resting spot for a ladle or spoon while cooking.
RRP: £90
These small side plates come in the colours and corresponding emblems of each Hogwarts house. Perfect for hosting, the dishwasher-safe serving plates are glazed in the iconic Le Creuset shades of Cerise, Artichaut, Nectar and Marseille Blue. Just be careful who you nominate to have the yellow one!
RRP: £22
Inspired by the joke shop run by Fred and George Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, this mug features the Weasley's Wizard Wheezes design on an ombre, mustard-yellow background.
