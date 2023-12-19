We've found the easiest way to tie a perfect bow with ribbon – after trying countless methods

Bows are everywhere for Christmas 2023. From decorating the tree to adding finishing touches to gift wrapping it's all about the bow this festive season.

While tying a bow seems like a simple enough task it would seem that we have stumbled across an easy method for how to tie a perfect bow with ribbon to make our efforts all the more visually stunning.

Rather than the standard shoelace bow we have discovered a super easy way to fashion bows that are sure to make any Christmas tree look more expensive – and you don't need wire-edged ribbon to get the job done, standard ribbons are ideal.

The same length of ribbon looks completely transformed when implementing this year's Christmas tree decorating ideas thanks to our newfound bow-styling technique...

How to tie a perfect bow with ribbon

While scrolling through endless seasonal videos looking for inspiration for thoughtful tablescaping, creative Christmas hosting tips and decorative Christmas centrepiece ideas I was stopped in my tracks by the video below that captured how to fashion a picture-perfect bow by hand. Not only was the bow pretty perfect, it was so simple.

The video comes courtesy of home styling and organising expert Chantel Mila Ibboston aka @mama_mila_au on Instagram

The caption reads: "It’s the year of the bow 🎀 save this easy bow tutorial for your tree or your gifts 🎁 this method creates a smaller and tighter bow than the other method I posted - perfect with a long tail for the tree 🎄"

One hilarious follower commented: "OMG I SPENT 4783 HOURS TRYING TO DO A BOW, IS IT REALLY THIS EASY," a sentiment we can sympathise with because we have struggled before now to make our bows look this fabulous without the help of wired ribbon. It's safe to say this easy-to-follow video tutorial from Chantel has been a game-changer for a lot of bow fans.

Needless to say, all the bows already adoring my Christmas tree have now been tweaked so they look like the bows in the video – perfect.

Trust us when we say this really is the easiest and most effective way of creating beautiful bows using regular ribbons. You simply loop the length of the ribbon around two fingers twice, as the video shows, before tying a neat knot around the middle to hold it in place. It really is that easy.

The whole team has been busy perfecting their bow-tying techniques to transform the look of their chosen Christmas tree theme for 2023. It really couldn't be easier to do and makes such a significant difference to how well-styled the tree decor looks.

ASTARON Brown Gold Satin Ribbon View at Amazon RRP: £8.69 set of 3 | Ideal for bronze metallic Christmas trees this set of three satin ribbon reels is a combination of brown, gold and cream. Made of polyester material the surface is smooth and textured. Each ribbon is about 1 inch (2.5cm) wide x 25 yards (22m) long in a complete roll. Geranium Pink Satin Ribbon View at Hobbycraft £1 | This stunning, smooth Geranium Pink Satin Ribbon measures 20mm in width and 15m long in length, enough to decorate a whole tree. This is the ribbon I have used on my Barbie-inspired pink Christmas tree colour for 2023. Red Satin Ribbon View at Amazon £5.39 | This exquisite satin ribbon roll is 22 meters, and the width of ribbon is 25mm ideal for bows. Classic red is a great way to add a traditional touch to any scheme but this ribbon is available in so many colour options, each colour is bright and vibrant.

While we've used bows on our Christmas trees there's no saying you can't use this simple method to add the perfect finishing touch to a royal-approved gift for a loved one or even secured to your chosen Christmas Day outfit. Bows are a big trend, wherever you use them this season.