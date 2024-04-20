How to clean matt kitchen cupboards – 5 easy steps for a flawless finish

There's nothing better than keeping your kitchen surfaces spotless, your chic matt cabinets included. And yet, it seems all too common to find the cupboard doors covered in greasy marks and fingerprints, but what can you do?

Whether you're up to date with the latest kitchen trends or not, a matt finish on cupboard doors is a timeless choice for any homeowner. However, a matt finish as opposed to gloss does present a downfall when it comes to cleaning the kitchen cabinets efficiently.

So how can you ensure your stunning matt cabinets are maintained and allowed to ooze the sophistication they deserve? We spoke to cleaning experts for their recommended methods for a flawless finish every time.

How to clean matt kitchen cupboards

Keeping the appeal of an unblemished matt finish requires a little extra know-how than the standard method of cleaning grease off of kitchen cabinets. So with that in mind, here is the step-by-step guide to achieving an impressive clean.

What you'll need:

Microfibre cloth

Soft-bristled brush

Mild-dish soap

Spray bottle

Baking soda

White vinegar

Aidea Microfibre Cloth, 8pc View at Amazon RRP: £5.29 | This is a hero product every cleaner should have in their home, especially when it comes to stain removal. Having more than one on hand will have you prepared for even the biggest messes. Home Stuff Natural White Vinegar View at Amazon RRP: £5.49 | Another key cleaning product, white vinegar is a brilliant gentle cleaner that will make quick work of breaking down dirt and killing bacteria whilst also being gentle on your cupboards. Wooden scrubbing brush View at Amazon RRP: £6.95 | This is perfect for that more stubborn dirt and grime on the inside of your cabinets. With a comfortable grip handle, it'll make the cleaning job that much easier.

1. Wipe away debris and dust

When it comes to cleaning hacks for your kitchen, it's always best to start by trying to remove the bulk of the dirt and grime. In your cupboards, this also means removing any dishes, glasses or food products and putting them somewhere safe where they won't fall off or break.

"Begin by wiping away any dust or debris from the kitchen cupboard using a clean and dry microfibre cloth or a soft-bristled brush," suggests Emily Barron, cleaning professional at Property Rescue.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Emily also recommends using a dryer sheet should you not have a microfibre cloth to hand, she points out that dryer sheets have anti-static properties that repel dust which makes your cupboards look great for even longer.

2. Clean with soapy solution

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that the bulk of the crumbs, spills and dust have been removed you can start on your smaller-scale cleaning. Polya Petrova, a domestic cleaning expert at Fantastic Services, says the next best step is to mix a few drops of mild dish soap with warm water in a bucket or basin.

If you find yourself facing particularly stubborn stains or spills then Polya recommends cleaning with vinegar, a small splash of the liquid will provide extra grease-cutting power. You can use this solution with a spray bottle as it will give you more control as to where it's going on both the outside and inside of your cabinets.

3. Wipe away cleaning solution

Deep cleaning your cabinets like this is a good start if you're looking for ways to make your kitchen smell good, however, it's just as important to clean away any cleaning solution you've used.

"Don’t forget to rinse your cloth throughout to reduce the likelihood of you spreading dirt and grime. Then use a clean and damp cloth to wipe down the soapy residue and leave it to dry," says Emily.

4. Dry off the cabinets

Don't commit a common kitchen cleaning mistake, and make sure you allow your cupboards to completely dry before putting your dishes back in. Leaving excess moisture in your cupboards can promote mould growth or leave a funny smell.

Simply use a dry microfibre cloth to pick up some of the excess moisture and leave your cupboard doors open until they're completely dry. Only then it is recommended to put back your dishes and food products.

5. Spot clean if needed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although you might want a guide to cleaning your kitchen quickly and easily, sometimes some messes just take a little longer to deal with. Especially if you haven't had time to tackle spills as and when they're made.

"If your kitchen cupboards have very challenging stains that are greasy, have discoloured the cabinets or have been left to sit for a while, create a paste from baking soda or cornstarch and water and apply to the stain. Allow it to sit for a few minutes and then gently scrub off with a clean sponge," recommends Emily.

It is, however, important that you test a hidden spot on your cabinets before this step just in case the material reacts badly to the paste or damages the finish.

FAQs

How can you clean greasy hand marks off matt kitchen cupboards?

As much as you may try to uphold daily habits that keep your home clean and tidy, there is just no escaping those pesky hand marks in this functional, busy living space.

"There is nothing worse than greasy hand marks bringing gloom to your cupboards. If these marks have been there for some time, you’ll need to opt for a specialist cleaner that is targeted to cut through grease and grime," says Olivia Young, the cleaning expert and product development scientist at Astonish.

If you've caught the grease in its early stages then attacking it with some warm water and washing up liquid will do the trick when used on a damp sponge.

How often should you clean matt cupboards?

Although you might have a preferred time frame when it comes to how often you should clean your house, your matt cupboards are rather low maintenance.

Olivia is quick to point out that excessive cleaning can damage the surfaces causing scratches. She says, "Generally speaking, once a month is enough to give them a thorough wipe down. But of course, if you spot grease or grime, try to tackle it as soon as you see it to avoid the stain becoming more embedded and trickier to remove."

Similar to how you deep clean your home, the more thorough methods can be used occasionally.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for ways to keep your matt cupboards looking their best aside from cleaning then Olivia recommends applying a matt finish sealant annually. A recommended product is the Rust-Oleum Clear Matt Multi-Surface Sealer, £7 at B&Q. She explains that such a sealant provides a protective barrier against, dirt, grease and moisture.

As well as this you can also use a matt finish polish every few months to help hide any minor scuffs and scratches that have come about.