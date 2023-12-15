You can get the ever-popular Le Creuset pot for £170 from £240 right now, but you have to act fast for this casserole pot
If you want to get a Le Creuset pot at a reduced rate for Christmas, now's your chance
The Le Creuset casserole pot is on a major sale right now, going down to £170 from £240 - but you have to act fast before they sell out!
For those who don't know, Le Creuset pots are basically *the* homeware brand of the last few years, as the products from the French brand tend to be a.) extremely high quality and b.) extremely expensive. All Le Creuset products are made from high quality ceramic and cast iron materials, making them the ideal kitchen companions if you're one who spends a lot of time cooking.
Although, usually, Le Creuset pots can go for around £240, we found a special deal where you can get one for just £170 right now at Harrod's site - but you have to act fast!
Shop the Le Creuset pot for £170 right now
RRP: Was £245 - Now £170.01| World-famous for its enamelled cast iron cookware, Le Creuset has enhanced its signature range with a number of new features including larger handles for an easy grip, an ergonomic stainless steel knob that withstands any oven temperature, and an advanced interior enamel that is even more durable.
You might be thinking - what's the big deal about a cast iron pot? According to the French brand, every product is "handcrafted in France with a lifetime guarantee," and is "the stuff of culinary legend."
Don't believe the brand? Just check out some of the user reviews.
"Still like new after 6 months almost daily use. Cooks evenly and cleans easily," one review says.
Another left a more personal review, attesting to its heat retention and quality: "I use this regularly, especially to cook food for my elderly mother. I can prepare the food and leave it to cook slowly whilst I get on with other work. It's easy to clean, too. Once the dish is cold, I leave it to soak in hot water with some washing up liquid. It cleans easily after a while. A great addition to our kitchen."
Le Creuset also sells stainless steel items if that suits your fancy more - but the cast iron pots are what the masses are really. Not only are the Le Creuset cast iron pots incredible reliable and durable, but they also come in a myriad of chic colours - so depending on the colour aesthetic of your kitchen, you can be sure to find a style and colour that works for you.
If you're looking to get into using Le Creuset products, but aren't sure if you're willing to dish out the few hundred pounds, we might recommend trying a product like their Stoneware Heritage Rectangular Dish (£37), which also comes in a variety of chic colourways.
Alternatively, you can check out Aldi's lookalikes to Le Creuset products - which cost hundreds of pounds less than the originals and still get the job done pretty well.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
