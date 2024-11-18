Expert reveals surprising reason you should never place a Christmas tree in this one common spot
Garden expert warns why placing your real Christmas tree in this particular position can shorten its lifespan
It's almost time to start preparing our Christmas decorations, which means figuring out where to put the tree. This seems simple enough right? Wrong. Placement is more crucial than you think when you have a real tree.
While you might have already chosen your Christmas tree theme for this year, finding a place to put a real tree in your home can prove challenging. It's not all about aesthetics, either; you need to consider what spot will keep your tree lasting as long as it should.
So what makes for a good place to position your tree and more importantly what makes a terrible one? One gardening expert reveals the one spot you should always avoid and why.
Common Christmas tree placement mistake
Once December arrives our focus is on finding the best Christmas food and ensuring we remember all the essential hosting tips to keep guests happy. This often means the smaller things, like where you're going to pop the tree, can fall to the wayside.
But even this seemingly inconsequential choice is hugely important, especially if you're a household that opts for a real tree. And certainly, like my house, you always place your tree in your living room bay window.
"A bay window is often known as the best place to position a Christmas tree," says Craig Wilson, gardening expert and Founder of Gardeners Dream. "And rightly so, it keeps it tucked out of the way, not taking too much space away from the room and on full display for nosey neighbours. For an artificial tree, it is perfect, but for a real tree, it can be detrimental."
So what makes the bay window such a terrible spot for our real trees? Craig explains that if you have a south-facing house then placing your tree in front of the window can leave it vulnerable to the outside elements.
He says, "This placement then means it's open to sitting in the direct sunlight from those crisp, sunny, winter mornings, which can cause real trees to dry up faster."
Even the best Christmas tree decorating ideas won't even be able to mask a scorched-dried tree, no matter how much tinsel is used.
Even if you don't mind having a slightly crispy tree, Craig points out that dried needles will become a nightmare to maintain and keep tidy.
"Whilst, if left alone a dried tree can still look beautiful, you run the risk of knocking it often when opening and closing bay blinds and curtains, or opening windows meaning you’re likely to lose loose needles multiple times a day," he says.
This will also lead to you having a rather bare tree before old St Nic has even had a chance to visit your home and no one wants that.
Instead, opt for a less sunny spot in your living room. One that isn't too close to a radiator as the heating can be just as detrimental to a real Christmas tree.
