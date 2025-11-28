These rechargeable motion sensor lights make nightly bathroom trips a dream – and they're currently on sale

We've all been there, stumbling to the toilet in a sleepy stupor when that last evening tea finally catches up with us in the middle of the night. And then you get met with the blinding bathroom light, which wakes you up, well, not anymore.

With all the lighting trends we see, it's easy to forget that the lights in our home need to work for our needs. So when we were renovating our bathroom, we knew we wanted spotlights to brighten the small space, but that's where we had to consider the nightly bathroom trips and being woken up by said spotlights.

I'm sure many of you can relate to this; there's nothing as frustrating as having to turn on the main lights in your bathroom and be shocked awake from your sleepy state. To ensure you can fall soundly asleep again, I recommend trying this solution I've been loving.

This pair of rechargeable motion sensor lights, now on sale in the Black Friday deals, has not only made our bathroom look more expensive but also meant we're no longer kept up when nipping to the toilet.

Lyridz Motion Sensor Lights: was £19.99 now £16.99 at Amazon No matter where you need a little extra light, this two-pack of motion sensor lights is a steal for just £16.99. They're rechargeable, cordless and come with a handy magnetic installation which you can stick on whatever surface. We've simply popped it underneath our bathroom cabinet so it illuminates the space when we walk inside.

My recommendation: rechargeable motion sensor lights in the bathroom

While we did look at the new bathroom trends and prioritise style in many ways, we wanted to find ways to make the bathroom feel cosy, and somewhere we'd be happy relaxing in the bath for an hour or two.

Using these lights has helped with that. We chose the warm white option as this is undoubtedly the cosier option, welcoming light colour temperature, and it went well with the light-up mirror we installed too.

(Image credit: Emily Smith)

These small lights have a sensing area of 130 degrees and 16ft, so even if you have a large bathroom or space, they'll be sure to pick you up.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They stay on for around 30 seconds after the last bit of movement is detected, which is perfect for those early morning toilet trips.

You can choose the light setting and adjust the brightness. We've got ours on the highest, which is just the right amount of light for you to see at nighttime and not be woken up properly.

You can also change where the light is coming from, which is great if you're planning on hanging them up with the nifty magnet attachment.

(Image credit: Emily Smith)

So, while you may be more worried about making bathroom design mistakes, think about how you can make your bathroom more livable, even in the smallest of ways. Finding fixes for daily or nightly frustrations like this truly makes all the difference, and for the price of £16.99, it's even more worth it.

You could even use them in storage spaces, pantries or in your hallways, anywhere that you often could do with a light but can't simply or quickly add one in.

Why not try layered lighting in other spaces of your home? Using lamps, candles and string lights can make your home feel cosy and keep energy costs down. Or transform your kitchen with rechargeable under-cabinet lights like our homes editor did earlier this year. The possibilities with lighting are endless.