These rechargeable motion sensor lights make nightly bathroom trips a dream – and they're currently on sale

If you're tired of being woken up by the big bathroom light during the night, this affordable solution is about to change your life

picture of motion sensor light in bathroom
(Image credit: Emily Smith)
We've all been there, stumbling to the toilet in a sleepy stupor when that last evening tea finally catches up with us in the middle of the night. And then you get met with the blinding bathroom light, which wakes you up, well, not anymore.

With all the lighting trends we see, it's easy to forget that the lights in our home need to work for our needs. So when we were renovating our bathroom, we knew we wanted spotlights to brighten the small space, but that's where we had to consider the nightly bathroom trips and being woken up by said spotlights.

Lyridz Motion Sensor Lights
Lyridz Motion Sensor Lights: was £19.99 now £16.99 at Amazon

No matter where you need a little extra light, this two-pack of motion sensor lights is a steal for just £16.99. They're rechargeable, cordless and come with a handy magnetic installation which you can stick on whatever surface. We've simply popped it underneath our bathroom cabinet so it illuminates the space when we walk inside.

View Deal

My recommendation: rechargeable motion sensor lights in the bathroom

While we did look at the new bathroom trends and prioritise style in many ways, we wanted to find ways to make the bathroom feel cosy, and somewhere we'd be happy relaxing in the bath for an hour or two.

Using these lights has helped with that. We chose the warm white option as this is undoubtedly the cosier option, welcoming light colour temperature, and it went well with the light-up mirror we installed too.

picture of light on the bathroom ground

(Image credit: Emily Smith)

These small lights have a sensing area of 130 degrees and 16ft, so even if you have a large bathroom or space, they'll be sure to pick you up.

They stay on for around 30 seconds after the last bit of movement is detected, which is perfect for those early morning toilet trips.

You can choose the light setting and adjust the brightness. We've got ours on the highest, which is just the right amount of light for you to see at nighttime and not be woken up properly.

You can also change where the light is coming from, which is great if you're planning on hanging them up with the nifty magnet attachment.

picture of buttons on motion sensor light

(Image credit: Emily Smith)

So, while you may be more worried about making bathroom design mistakes, think about how you can make your bathroom more livable, even in the smallest of ways. Finding fixes for daily or nightly frustrations like this truly makes all the difference, and for the price of £16.99, it's even more worth it.

You could even use them in storage spaces, pantries or in your hallways, anywhere that you often could do with a light but can't simply or quickly add one in.

Why not try layered lighting in other spaces of your home? Using lamps, candles and string lights can make your home feel cosy and keep energy costs down. Or transform your kitchen with rechargeable under-cabinet lights like our homes editor did earlier this year. The possibilities with lighting are endless.

