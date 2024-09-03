Monty Don shares his expert advice for ensuring next year's spring bulbs are a success

September is finally upon us, and with it a whole host of new tasks to tackle in the garden to prepare it for the cold months ahead.

Whether you've started with your essential September gardening jobs or not, there's no hiding from the fact that summer is drawing to a close and our gardens will need some preparation. Luckily, gardening guru Monty Don is here to help us through this transitional period and ensure our gardens thrive no matter the weather.

So whilst you might know that now is the time to plant spring bulbs, Monty has shared his method that guarantees impressive blooms next year.

Monty Don's September spring bulb planting advice

After coaching us through the summer months, Monty returned to his blog for the first autumnal instalment. As always, he started his post on a reflective note discussing the recent gardening conditions and what it's meant for our plants.

"The garden is fading, but elegantly, the textures thinning, becoming translucent, light seeping and slipping through the yellowing leaves," he says. "Above all, there is less daily light of any kind. Dawn grows later and dusk earlier and by the end of the month summer has truly gone."

With a successful summer behind us, now is the time for preparation and that means planting spring bulbs. Monty does however point out that there's a specific method needed when planting at this time of year.

Monty says, "Spring bulbs are now on sale but the ground is often much too hard to plant them in grass at this stage of the year, so I always begin by planting some bulbs in pots."

So before you can start on your Monty Don bulb lasagne, you'll want to choose the right bulbs for this time of year. Where there are certain vegetables you should plant in August, some bulbs will survive the upcoming winter whilst others won't.

"I start with crocus, daffodils - especially smaller ones like ‘tete a tete’ - reticulate irises, muscari and scillas. These need not be special or different from those in your borders or grass but will flower a little earlier and can be positioned to maximum effect next Spring," advises Monty.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to the pot, Monty recommends an attractive pot that's not too deep, a terracotta pan is what he would use. Just make sure you know how to clean terracotta pots so your garden keeps algae-free. He says it can be a very small pot housing only a few crocus and it'll light up even the most dreary February day.

"You will need to mix your compost with some grit to make sure the drainage is good and the bulbs do not become waterlogged over winter," Monty adds.

Once your bulbs are planted, keep them in a sheltered position so they're ready to be moved into the sun when new growth finally appears.

Come spring next year you'll be surrounded by bursts of colour and wondering what you can plant in April to keep the blooms coming.

After planting your spring bulbs why not try out some more easy gardening tips for beginners and start tidying your garden? Autumn is the perfect time to get ahead with weeding, pruning and deadheading. Just be wary of what plants you shouldn't deadhead or you might minimise your spring blooms.