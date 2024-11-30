Kitchenaid's Bake Off-approved iconic stand mixer is now £200 off in the Cyber Weekend sales

Whether you're a first-time baker or fancy yourself a bit of a professional, having the proper tools to ace your bakes makes all the difference. And when it comes to stand mixers no one does them like Kitchenaid.

We've been keeping track of the best Kitchenaid deals all week as Black Friday offers arrived - and of course on the big itself yesterday. Whilst there have been some pretty impressive savings, this one from Dunelm is the best we've seen by far.

The mixer, which is used by contestants on Bake-Off and by The Princess of Wales herself, is renowned for its high quality and ease of use. So when we spotted Dunelm now offering a £200 saving whilst stocks last we couldn't help but shout about it.

KitchenAid Black 4.8L Stand Mixer View at Dunelm RRP: was £549 now £349 (Save £200) | Looking to add a little character to your kitchen? This classic black stand mixer is not only the perfect statement appliance for your countertops, but it also has excellent performance for any budding bakers.

So what makes these mixers so amazing and how have Kitchenaid held the top spot for so long in the stand mixer category?

Our Homes E-commerce Editor, Laura Honey, has tested numerous mixers and can't find anything that tops this particular model.

She says, "People tiptoe around which KitchenAid stand mixer is best. I've tried them all and I promise it's this one. The sleek design, extra power, and extra speed settings offered by the 'Artisan' range are worth paying extra for."

Adding, "Except, with a stunning deal like this, you can actually get the best of KitchenAid, for the lowest price. It's crazy."

Laura Honey E-commerce Editor Laura has recently joined the woman&home team fresh from being the eCommerce editor at one of Future's other magazines, Homes & Gardens where she specialised in covering all their coffee and product content, looking for pieces that are tailored for timelessness. Laura was trained as a master perfumer by John Stephen who makes perfumes for the royal family. Whilst learning the craft, she worked for the luxury perfume brand Penhaligon's for five years.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

For just £349 you'll get the iconic stand mixer with its quiet yet long-lasting motor and the three attachments: a paddle, whisk and dough hook.

Now is the best time to finally invest in a Kitchenaid stand mixer as there are also endless deals on the optional attachments. Kitchenaid themselves have up to 40% off all products on their website so you can pick up some accessories for a fraction of their original price.

You might want to snap it up sooner rather than later as this particular saving has already run out of stock once so we expect it to happen again soon!