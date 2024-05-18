Kate Garraway's 57th birthday present is not 'everyone's first choice', but gardeners will love her new wheelbarrow

Kate Garraway recently celebrated her 57th birthday – the first since the tragic death of her beloved husband, Derek Draper.

Kate's friends and family ensured her day was a special as it could be, spending quality time together and treating to her some thoughtful gifts as part of the celebrations. The ITV presenter took to Instagram to say thank you, dedicating a post to her parents, who loving surprised her with a brand new wheelbarrow, saying: 'you know my garden is my #happyplace'.

She also commented it might not be 'everyone's first choice for prezzie but I couldn't be happier!'. And we're sure gardeners everywhere would agree.

A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) A photo posted by on

It may be simple, but a wheelbarrow is vital if you want to get on top of this year's garden trends. We're not 100 percent sure on Kate's exact model, but it looks very similar to the Walsall 90L Polypropylene Multipurpose Wheelbarrow at Argos.

Kate went on to explain how her garden has, understandably, been a little neglected recently with everything else she's had going on. And while her garden 'isn't big', her parents told her it 'helps with lugging and carrying'. She finished things off by saying she 'can't wait to get my hands dirty this weekend & get going!'.

The TV presenter clearly isn't alone in her love of gardening and new gift - her post already has hundreds of comments, many of which sharing in Kate's joy. 'That would be my ideal gift', said one follower. 'That's wheelie nice', said another. Others were quick to champion being outside: 'Gardening is wonderful for the soul - lovely present, have a lovely weekend digging in the dirt'.

With the weather looking to (hopefully) get warmer in the coming months, we've spent time scouring the web for the best outdoor garden furniture and top BBQ deals to help really enjoy your outside space this summer.

